WEST WYOMING — An elderly man died as a result of a fire at a residence on Cooper Hill Road in West Wyoming Wednesday afternoon.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes confirmed the fatality. The victim’s name has not been released.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze just before 4:30 p.m., finding heavy fire coming from the residence and one person trapped.

A second alarm was dispatched for additional firefighters as the closest hydrant was inoperable.

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“Today, our hometown experienced a tragic fire affected our entire community. During difficult moments like these, it reminds us that emergency scenes are never handled by one person or one department. They are handled by a team,” according to a post issued late Wednesday on the West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Facebook page.

“The West Wyoming Fire Department would like to extend our sincere thanks to every single first responder and second responder who assisted today. Firefighters, EMS personnel, police officers, fire police, dispatchers, utility crews, rehab personnel and every supporting agency that responded all played an important role.

Everyone had a job to do, and everyone stepped up and performed their duties to the absolute best of their ability under extremely difficult circumstances. Whether you were operating on the front lines, handing traffic, providing medical care, supply resources, coordinating communications, or supporting behind the scenes, your efforts mattered.

Tragic incidents remind us how strong the emergency service family truly is. We are grateful for the teamwork, professionalism, and dedication shown today.

Please continue to keep everyone affected, along with all responding personnel, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Fire departments that responded to the scene were West Wyoming Fire-Rescue, West Pittston, Swoyersville, Plains Township, Hughestown, Jenkins Township, Wyoming Hose Co. #2, Idetown Volunteer Fire Dept., Exeter, and Greater Pittston Regional Ambulance.