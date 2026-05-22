State legislators announced on Wednesday that more than $12 million in Local Share Account grant funding has been awarded to projects throughout Luzerne County, including several projects in the greater Pittston area.

The grants support public safety, infrastructure improvements, recreational facilities, community development projects, municipal equipment purchases, and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

The funding was awarded through Pennsylvania’s Local Share Account Program.

The grants were announced via emails from Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Dunmore; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville; Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland; Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton; Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township; Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township; and Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township.

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Local Share Account (LSA) grants are funded through the gaming revenue and administered by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to support eligible community projects. The Local Share Account Program provides funding for projects that improve the quality of life in communities throughout Pennsylvania through investments in public infrastructure, community facilities, public safety, and economic development initiatives.

FUNDED PROJECTS IN GREATER PITTSTON AREA

• Avoca Borough

— $230,000 for Avoca Flatts Field fencing and improvements — to replace fencing at the Avoca/Dupont Teeners’ League field, also known as Flatts Field. This project includes fencing replacement at the Avoca Little League Field.

• Dupont Borough

— $112,610: to remove and replace the VFW Post 4909 roof and multi-purpose room flooring in Dupont Borough. LSA funds will be used for renovation costs.

— $125,444: to upgrade the Dupont Police Department’s current high-mileage police vehicles, with up-to-date vehicles that have updated safety features and equipment.

• Duryea Borough

— $416,686: to expand the Excelsior Hose Co. #2 firehouse, which includes final construction, site improvements, and equipping the facility to serve both emergency and community needs.

— $146,281 for Marcy Street property update to provide infrastructure improvements to the property housing the borough’s levee pump system.

• Exeter Township

— $100,000 for the purchase of roadway maintenance equipment.

• Hughestown Borough

— $196,215 for Hughestown Borough Ambulance: to purchase a new ambulance, with drop skirt curbside and wider compartments.

• Jenkins Township

— $157,487 for Community Power-Social and Political Unite: to renovate The Lithuanian Citizens Club located in Jenkins Township.

— $70,000 for Fleet Modernization for Officer Effectiveness: to purchase and up-fit a new police vehicle for the police department.

• Laflin Borough

— $145,580 for Laflin Borough Town-wide Security Cameras: to purchase a township-wide security system, installing five (5) cameras at strategic locations across the borough.

— $120,000 for Public Works Truck: to purchase an F-550 dump truck with plow attachment and up-fitting.

• Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority

— $19,267 for Rail Freight Assistance Program: for the rehabilitation of railroad infrastructure along the Luzerne and Susquehanna Line in Wilkes-Barre City, Plains Township, and Duryea Borough.

• Pittston City

— $300,000 for Market & Main Promenade – Park Improvements: to improve the park with new greenery, walking paths, aesthetically pleasing architecture, and a new multipurpose stage.

— $400,000 for Pittston City Open Space Build Out: to make renovations to 71 South Main St., which is a 40,000 sq. foot anchor building.

• Pittston Township

— $202,935 for Browntown Italian Citizens Club Building Upgrade Project: to modernize and improve the Browntown Italian Citizens Enjoyment Club building, by installing ADA-compliant ramps, steps, and landings, replacing the HVAC, and repairing or replacing the roof.

— $19,750 for Pittston Township Fire Station Resilience and Safety Equipment Project: to purchase and install a permanent emergency backup generator at its main fire station.

— $14,978 for Pittston Township Police Department Crime Scene Equipment Project: to purchase a two-part, multi-use camera system made up of a 360-degree capture kit and desktop software.

— $200,000 Pittston Township Street Department Vehicle and Equipment: for the purchase of a compact loader/backhoe, a multipurpose dump truck with snowplow and salt spreader attachments, and two lawnmowers.

• West Pittston Borough

— $219,319 for West Pittston Borough Hose Co. Fire Equipment Project: to purchase 17 new Scott Air-Pak XD SCBAs for West Pittston Borough Hose Co. #1.

• West Wyoming Borough

— $120,000 to complete restoration at Michael V. Charney Park and Frank Slaper Park.

• Wyoming Borough

— $72,980 for Wyoming Borough Municipal Equipment Project: for the purchase and up-fitting of a new municipal pickup truck used for plowing snow and other general year-round maintenance tasks for the Wyoming Borough Public Works Department.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.