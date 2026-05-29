Tickets can be purchased through Venmo by scanning this QR code.

PITTSTON — Christmas in July is back on the schedule for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) after moving the event to spring in May 2025.

“I think people will be happy we moved the event back to the summer,” Anthony Marranca, GPSS founder and president, said. “We thought we’d try something new and different last year, but it’s the general consensus by our board of directors, summer is where the event belongs.”

This is the sixth year of the event, which is the largest fundraiser for the not-for-profit organization helping up to 1,600 Greater Pittston children each Christmas with toys and clothing.

Christmas in July will be held at the Susquehanna Brewing Co. on Saturday, July 25 , 2026 , from 1 to 5 p.m.

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Admission is $25 per person, which includes two beers and a vast buffet donated by over 20 area restaurants.

This year’s entertainment will be provided by Reel in the Years and Chase Who Duo all afternoon.

Tickets for the rain or shine event can be purchased through Venmo by scanning the Venmo QR code, visiting https://tinyurl.com/mtkby2h8 or sending a check to Greater Pittston Santa Squad, P.O. Box 1209, Pittston, PA 18640.

There will be raffle items, prizes, and surprises available.

If you are interested in being a raffle donor or sponsor, reach out to Marranca at 570-299-0086.