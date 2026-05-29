WEST PITTSTON — West Pittston Parks & Rec. would like to remind residents of the return of the Youth Run 4 Run on July 4th for children under-14 ahead of the America250PA celebration.

This year’s Young Run 4 Fun, powered by Big Top Rentals, will take place on Saturday, July 4 at 9 a.m. at Wyoming Area’s Sobeski Stadium.

Applications are available at the West Pittston Borough office during business hour.

Entry fee is $15 with a t-shirt included with payment in advance. Day of the race is $10 without a t-shirt.

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T-shirt sizes are: 3T, YS, YM, YL, AS, AM, AL, AXL. T-shirts will be sold for $10 each.

Race categories are: 2 miles, 1 mile, ½ mile, ¼ mile, and ⅛ mile.

All participants will receive an award and a goody bag at the completion of the event.

Make checks payable to: West Pittston Borough, in check memo write “Parks & Rec.”

Gina Malsky is the event organizer that will help raise funds for the West Pittston Children’s Park and Recreational activities.