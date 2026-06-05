PITTSTON — The annual Pittston Kiwanis Ron Faust Service Award, which is presented to a graduating senior, went this year to Abigail Policare.

The award is designed to recognize and provide financial assistance to students who have been active members of the Pittston Area Key Club. It is given in memory of Ron Faust, a lifelong Kiwanis member dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

The recipient of the Faust Award exhibits academic excellence and leadership ability and provides service to her community, following in Ron’s footsteps. The student must demonstrate high moral character and exemplify the principles of the Key Club and Kiwanis.