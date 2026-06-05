Art e Fekts Gallery to host Mary Kroptavich - Robert Bergstrasser art exhibit

Artist Robert Bergstrasser, an ink and color artist and sculptor, stands amongst his work at the Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery during his 2025 showing.

PITTSTON — “Variations on Theme: Light & Shadow, Form & Color,” a joint exhibition featuring the work of local artists Mary Kroptavich and Robert “Bergie” Bergstrasser, will take place at Art e Fekts Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12.

The gallery, 71 S. Main St., will display the exhibition at the Lombardo Gallery through June 26.

The special exhibition will take place in conjunction with the City of Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk.

Bringing together two distinct artistic voices, “Variations on Theme” explores the interplay of light, shadow, form, and color through photography, sculpture, watercolor, and mixed media works.

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While each artist approaches the theme from a different perspective, both share a deep appreciation for observation, creativity, and the artistic process.

Kroptavich, owner of MPKPhotography, is known for capturing the beauty found in everyday moments.

Her work reflects a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for nature, community, and the unique character of her subjects.

Through her photography, Kroptavich transforms fleeting moments into lasting visual memories.

Bergstrasser brings more than five decades of artistic exploration to the exhibition.

Working across sculpture, drawing, watercolor, stone carving, and other media, Bergstrasser embraces a process-driven approach that allows each piece to evolve organically. His work celebrates craftsmanship, discovery, and the beauty found in imperfection.

“We are excited to showcase the work of two talented artists whose creative practices complement one another in unexpected and inspiring ways,” Cara Wengen, Art E Fekts Gallery director, said. “This exhibition invites visitors to slow down, observe, and appreciate how artists interpret the world around them through different mediums.”

The opening reception is free and open to the public. Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and experience the exhibition firsthand.

Art E Fekts Gallery is open from 10 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday or by appointment.

For information about this exhibition or upcoming shows, visit Art e Fekts Gallery on Facebook and Instagram or at www.artefektsgallery.com.