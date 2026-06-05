The covered bridge is a piece done by artist R.J. Tomascik.

WEST PITTSTON — West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS) presents A Tribute to America 250, an art exhibit by R.J. Tomascik and Sue Hand, who will display their artwork from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, Coal Breakers, of the Wyoming Area School District and National Parks on from Friday, June 12 through Sunday, June 14 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, Spring St. and Montgomery Ave.

The theme for Friday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m., is “Why We Paint History” with a Gallery Talk at 7 p.m.

The theme is a tribute to the people of the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and Anthracite history with a special tribute to “First to Fall.”

Saturday’s theme is “Our National Parks” from 6 to 8 p.m. with Gallery Talk at 7 p.m.

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The theme for Saturday will highlight watercolor and oil paintings by Tomascik, including a short watercolor demonstration by the artist.

Sunday, the show will run from 2 to 4 p.m. with the theme “The Art of the American Flag.” Gallery Talk will be held at 3 p.m.

The program will include a short watercolor flag demonstration by artist Sue Hand.

Also on display will be historical artworks created by several of Sue Hand’s younger artists from grades 2 through 6 for all three days.

The WPHS is the event sponsor.

For information on the historical society, go to their Facebook page at tinyurl.com/sm52hkb4 or their website at westpittstonhistory.org.

Mary Portelli serves as the WPHS president.