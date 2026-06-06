The Duryea Wildcats football and cheer squads walked in the 125th anniversary parade for the Borough of Duryea. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Natalie Fumia, left, and Isabella Puleo, right, both 7, were packing their bags with candy thrown from vehicles participating in the 125th anniversary parade of the Borough of Duryea on May 30. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area Marching Band moves up Foote Avenue, Duryea, during the parade celebrating the Borough’s 125th anniversary. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch