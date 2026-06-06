Home News Parade commemorates Duryea’s 125th anniversary News Parade commemorates Duryea’s 125th anniversary June 6, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Honorable Trina Moss, Duryea mayor, participated in her first parade as mayor during the borough’s 125th anniversary on Saturday, May 30. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Duryea Wildcats football and cheer squads walked in the 125th anniversary parade for the Borough of Duryea. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Natalie Fumia, left, and Isabella Puleo, right, both 7, were packing their bags with candy thrown from vehicles participating in the 125th anniversary parade of the Borough of Duryea on May 30. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pittston Area Marching Band moves up Foote Avenue, Duryea, during the parade celebrating the Borough’s 125th anniversary. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Germania Hose Co. fire truck and ambulance take part in the 125th anniversary of the Borough of Dupont. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ DURYEA — The Borough of Duryea celebrated its 125th anniversary on Saturday, May 30, with a parade and a community picnic held at Germania Hose Co. —Tony Callaio RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community calendar, week of June 7, 2026 Pittston Twp. Fireman’s Carnival starts this week My Corner, Your Corner: 5 lessons for the Class of 2026 View Comments