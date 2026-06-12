This $68M FY26 military construction project funded through the National Defense Authorization Act will extend an existing ridge, expand a current building, and add new radomes and testing pads.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is upgrading its radar testing campus to better support the next generation of warfighters.

The first phase of this proposed two-phase project will be run by the Philadelphia District Army Corps of Engineers. This $68M FY26 military construction project funded through the National Defense Authorization Act will extend an existing ridge, expand a current building, and create new radomes and testing pads. The second phase will increase capabilities through the building of an off-site tower to improve calibration accuracy. This project is in the design phase, with construction slated to begin next spring.

Tobyhanna Army Depot is an ideal radar testing location due to the elevation of its testing facilities. Tobyhanna’s radar campus sits atop Powder Smoke Ridge, which eliminates interference caused by buildings and other equipment when testing at lower levels. In order to retain the desirable elevation, a unique expansion project is required — the ridge is set to be extended via the creation of a manmade addition to the lofty natural feature. The concrete reinforced structure will involve 200,000 cubic yards of fill.

In addition to the elevation of the testing site, Tobyhanna has a geographical advantage for radar testing. Nestled in the Pocono mountains, Tobyhanna Army Depot is surrounded by thousands of acres of state game lands as well as Tobyhanna State Park. Due to the lack of housing development around the installation, 5G interference from cell phone use poses little risk to the fidelity of radar testing.

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These crucial factors, combined with Tobyhanna’s trademark standard of excellence, make the radar campus a unique feature within the Organic Industrial Base. Nathan Thomas of Pittston, Tobyhanna Army Depot directorate of engineering and cyber deputy director, said the depot’s proactivity has positioned Tobyhanna to anticipate the needs of the Department of War and our nation’s warfighters.

“Radar systems play a critical role in military operations,” said Thomas. “As radar technology continues to advance, we want to ensure that we have the physical infrastructure to respond to the Department of War’s needs. By proactively investing in our facilities today, we bypass multi-year construction bottlenecks to deliver advanced radar and electronic warfare capabilities to the joint force ahead of emerging peer threats.”

Upon completion, this initiative will approximately double the number of test pads on the ridge. This will enable Tobyhanna to comfortably support legacy, current, and next-generation systems. It will also account for surge capacity, ensuring that Tobyhanna will be ready to answer the call of our nation’s warfighters.

Supervisory Engineer Michael Sherin of Duryea said this project is an effort to keep up with a steady stream of workload and to provide a facility just as dynamic as the workforce utilizing it.

“What really prompted this expansion was seeing the new workload coming into the depot,” said Sherin. “We trained our engineers on the next-generation radar systems, and realized we’d need to expand and build facilities and test areas to support these systems. This is Tobyhanna proactively looking at workload, identifying a trend, and ensuring we have the capacity to answer the call.”

Sherin discussed how this expansion project was developed through close relationships with radar manufacturers.

“Several of the test sites were validated against the ranges utilized by the original equipment manufacturers to ensure consistent calibration results can be achieved by both private industry and the Organic Industrial Base,” he said.

Radar campus expansion directly aligns with Tobyhanna’s long-range strategic plan, TOBY2035 – specifically the C5ISR Readiness line of effort. The goal of Tobyhanna Army Depot’s plan is to position Tobyhanna for success in the coming years as the Department of War’s premier worldwide C5ISR readiness provider.