Page Turners Book Club, West Pittston Library on June 15 at 7 p.m. This event is held every third Monday to discuss popular books chosen by the club. The program is free and open to the public.

Murder Mystery at the Mall, West Pittston Library on June 16 at 6 p.m. Mystery dinner party based on a 1985 shopping mall in Malibu. Register each person with an email at which they can receive their character assignments without revealing them to anyone else in the group. No experience necessary, no acting skills or memorizing lines, just show up willing to have fun! This class is for adults and in person. Registration fee is $25, covers all materials and instruction, and is nonrefundable.

Summer Reading Camp Registration, noon to 8 p.m. June 22 at West Pittston Library. This year’s camp theme is “Unearth A Story.” Visit the event to sign up for the camp and partake in fun crafts and activities. All ages welcome.

Festa San Cataldo Picnic, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, American Legion Pavilion, 203 Vine St., Pittston. Music by Mike Millennium from 2 to 5 p.m. Buffet catered by Gary at 1 p.m., with baked ziti, meatballs in sauce, breaded chicken tenders, sausage and peppers, and more. The event also includes a water balloon toss competition and a 50/50 drawing. Cost is $30 per adult, $15 for ages 7-17, free for ages 6 and younger. Payment due at time of reservation, with cash or check made out to San Cataldo Society. Call Carla Scarantino, 570-655-1551.

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Dupont Neighborhood Crime Watch Event, Dupont Parks, Elm & Walnut, and Walnut and Hemlock from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25. The event is for the community to get together to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. The event will include touch a truck, food trucks, music, displays, raffles, kids’ games, and more. The next meeting to finalize plans will be held at the borough building on June 16.

Father’s Day Pancake Buffet at Coffee Inclusive, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston,from 9 to 11 a.m. June 20.

West Pittston Writers Workshop, 7 p.m. June 30 at West Pittston Library. Whether you’re outlining your first novel or polishing your 87th poem, there’s a seat for you at the table. Led by your peers and a knowledgeable guide through the wilds of character arcs, rhythm, voice, and plot bunnies — this workshop invites writers of all genres and experience levels to come together, write bravely, and grow in community. The program is free and open to the public; teens may come with a registered adult. This workshop meets on the last Tuesday of every month.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

GPCC Jack Grimes Golf Classic, Oct. 5, at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter. Fees are $150 per golfer, $600 per foursome, and $25 for happy hour only. Registration includes: 18 holes, cart fees, continental breakfast, on-course lunch, prizes, and a tournament gift. Sponsorships available.