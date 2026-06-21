Today we note two happenings — the first day of summer and Father’s Day. Both days I enjoy with summer being in my wheelhouse and Father’s Day to remember all the great dads out there from our past and present.

Father’s Day is a holiday dedicated to honoring fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, and other men who play a paternal role in families and communities. I think that covers everyone.

We have to credit Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, in bringing Father’s Day to light. Mother’s Day came first, and Dodd wanted a day to honor her father, a Civil War veteran who raised six children as a single parent.

Father’s Day has been celebrated over the last 116 years in the U.S. since it was noted on June 19, 1910, in Spokane.

Related Video

If you think of Father’s Day as an official holiday in the U.S., think twice.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson supported the idea, in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge encouraged states to observe it, in 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day, but it wasn’t until 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed legislation making Father’s Day a permanent national holiday.

So there you have it, Father’s Day has only been an official holiday over the past 54 years; relatively an infant in the timeline of the country’s 250 years.

Across the world, Canada and the United Kingdom also honor dads on the third Sunday in June; Italy and Spain on March 19, during the Feast of St. Joseph; Australia on the first Sunday in September; and Germany celebrates Father’s Day on Ascension Day.

Typical Father’s Day celebrations are giving cards and gifts, attending sporting events, spending time together, and my favorite, sharing a meal or having a cookout.

I found some interesting Father’s Day facts, and some of the popular gifts for dads include: neckties, tools, and grilling accessories.

There are more than 70 million fathers in the U.S., and Father’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for phone calls.

The rose is often associated with Father’s Day: a red rose honors a living father, while a white rose honors a deceased father.

For me, I just want to spend the time with my daughters for as much of the day as possible. When you get long in the tooth like myself, each Father’s Day that comes along is more special than the previous.

I did not get the chance to be with my dad because he passed away just shy of 67 years old, but more than that, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease when he was 53 years old, so I only had about 28 years with him on Father’s Day, and honestly, taking into consideration of as an infant you are not aware and many of those 28 years, he was not well so I might have had 20 memorable Father’s Days with him.

Truthfully, in the years when he was well, he worked two jobs for 18 years, making it nearly impossible to have a ton of quality time with him. He worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot during the day and at Pocono Downs in the evening during horse racing season.

Unfortunately, many of my memories of dad were no memories at all. He was one of those guys who felt he needed to work to keep food on the table and a roof over our heads when maybe he didn’t need to work as much.

My grandfather would always tell me my dad was a hard worker, even when he was a child, by having a job or two growing up. I guess it was in his DNA, and I never heard him complain about working.

As I mentioned about getting older, the worst part is not having your father with you any longer.

My dad would be in his upper 90s today if he were still alive, and I really can’t place him at that age. Being that he passed away in his 60s, I get to remember him without wrinkles or gray hair and no teeth.

He still had a youthful appearance at the time of his death, so I’ll always have the memory of him looking younger compared to his 90s.

Yes, it’s great to remember our fathers today, but it’s very hard when they are gone, especially for those who have passed away since the last Father’s Day observed.

As each year that passes, the memories fade, and I even remarked the other day, I can barely remember what my father sounded like when he spoke. I have very little of him, either on a recording or on video.

The kids today have a huge advantage with cellphones. They can record a voice or a video and have it forever, theoretically. My daughters still have audio of my mother, who passed away 10-years ago. That’s pretty comforting to them, I’m sure.

Back in the Stone Age, if Dad called and left a message on the phone answering machine, you’d wipe it out to make room for the next caller. That’s a pity.

This past week, a classmate and friend, Scott Skesavage, passed away, similar to my dad.

It has to be tough to lose a dad during Father’s Day week, and we will be thinking of the wife of nearly 50 years, Debbie, daughters Lindsay and Nicole, son Matt, and grandchildren.

Scott was truly a great guy.

Quote of the week

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me.” —Jim Valvano

Thought of the week

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” —Anne Geddes

Bumper sticker

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert