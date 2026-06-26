PITTSTON — If you are looking to get into the Fourth of July spirit, the annual Independence Day Concert will be held on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, William St.

The concert will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

The parish choirs as well as friends from the surrounding area will lead in Patriotic songs.

Dale Chase is the guest instrumentalist for this year’s concert that will include the rest of the brass quartet made up of Dan Coyle, Chuck Smith, Geoff Speicher, with flutist Cindy Thomas, and Monica Spishock on percussion.

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The program will also feature other instrumental selections for the brass quartet, organ, percussion, guitar and piano.

The event organizer is Michael Sowa. He and Brandon Jopling are co-musical directors of the program.