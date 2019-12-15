Home News Warrior Pride inside today’s Dispatch NewsTop Stories Warrior Pride inside today’s Dispatch By Sunday Dispatch - December 15, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 🔊 Listen to this Be sure to get your copy of Warrior Pride, an 80-page special section honoring the state champion Wyoming Area Warriors. Warrior Pride can be found inside today’s Dispatch. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_warriorcover.jpg.optimal.jpg RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County Manager Search Committee selects five applicants for second interview Election Board may require court filing for credit on write-in name variations Application deadline nearing for Republican Luzerne County Council seat