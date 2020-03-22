West Pittston Salvation Army still serving community despite coronavirus

West Pittston Salvation Army Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts begin to prepare boxes of food for those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. - West Pittston Salvation Army Lts. Holly and Gavin Yeatts bag food at the church’s food pantry. Food will be distributed on a need basis. Call the West Pittston location at 570-655-5947. The Yeats will take phone orders only and food will be handed out based on need. - West Pittston Salvation Army Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts and their 6-month-old daughter Paisley currently serve West Pittston. The Yeatts are prepared to help the community on a need basis. - Salvation Army Lt. Gavin Yeatts prepares food at the West Pittston facility recently. - -

WEST PITTSTON – Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts of the West Pittston Salvation Army want you to know their doors are open for business – sort of.

In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control, federal and state regulations, the West Pittston branch will be continuing some programs while temporarily halting others during the COVID-19 virus crisis essentially keeping the doors closed.

“We wanted to make sure the community knows we are still serving in the midst of the panic of everyone buying up everything,” Gavin Yeatts said. “We serve a group of people in our community, specifically the vulnerable and we know there are other families in need at this point in time.”

According to Gavin, the church building will be closed to the public and all non-essential Salvation Army programs will be suspended until further notice such as the men’s ministry, women’s ministry, and the children’s program.

Sunday morning church services will be streamed live via the Salvation Army Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/WestPittSalArmy).

“Our feeding program will continue and will take place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Gavin said. “We are moving the feeding program outside of the building, and we will be giving out a bagged lunch that includes a sandwich, for example.”

Gavin said typically on Wednesdays they give out groceries such as fresh fruit, vegetables, meat products and paper products but that will change during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have our emergency food pantry and that will be open,” Gavin added. “We will be here Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for phone calls only if you need food. You’ll need to call us first to make arrangements for food and supplies for pick up only.”

Gavin said as long as a phone requests comes in, they would do their best to fulfill the caller’s needs. “There will be absolutely no walk-ins for food at this point in time without calling first.”

The address and phone number of the West Pittston Salvation Army is 214 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, 570-655-5947.

“They can reach us by phone and they can tell us their needs and as long as we can accommodate them, we will,” Gavin stressed. “We have some medical supplies as well, but not a lot and if there are single mothers in need of diapers and baby formula, we will help them out as well.”

Holly stressed there will be a need to help the elderly and those at a higher risk that are susceptible to the virus.

“If someone calls in for help with food or supplies and can’t make it to us, we will do our best to get to them,” Holly said.

“We’ve never been through something like this before, and we are doing this day-by-day like many other agencies are doing at this point,” Lt. Gavin said. “We’ll have to access each request, need-by-need, especially in the beginning to see who’s in need first.”

“What we don’t want to do is over promise and under deliver,” Gavin stressed.

Gavin admitted things have been changing so rapidly on a daily basis on the local and national scene that things will change at the West Pittston Salvation Army as well.

Both lieutenants will keep the public informed by updating the Facebook website as often as possible.

