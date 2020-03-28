PITTSTON – During the COVID-19 pandemic, freelancers, self-employed and mom-and-pop storeowners have been feeling the loss of income since Gov. Tom Wolf ordered a statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses a few weeks ago.

Some business owners are doing their best to keep cash flowing while others had to shut their doors until it’s deemed safe to reopen.

While many restaurants are able to provide food pick-up and/or delivery, others decided to halt operations temporarily.

Broadway on the Boulevard (BOTB) with their dance studio in Pittston has been busy working getting students off the couch and on their feet during the shutdown.

BOTB dance studio takes pride in bringing the best of New York City’s Broadway experiences right to downtown Pittston with more than 100 students participating.

The studio co-owners Rachel Leandri and Brad Chikowski are going to use technology to virtually bring dance right into the homes of their students while learning ballet, tap and jazz, hip hop and cheer. Virtual classes will begin Monday.

“It’s a new experience for all of us, but changing times call of dynamic thinking and getting creative,” Leandri said. “We’re taking this day-by-day with a lot of unanswered questions to when COVID-19 will safely end.”

Leandri said the current semester runs through the end of June.

Both Chikowski and Leandri know a lot of parents are under a financial crunch with many not working so they are discounting monthly tuition for the month of April.

“Our virtual training at discounted rates is not only available to our current BOTB students but to the general public as well,” Leandri added. “All ages and all levels are welcome starting at the age of 2 and up.”

Classes for older students will be streamed live in real time on a computer where students can see and hear their instructors, and instructors can hear and see students. BOTB will be utilizing the program ZOOM for livestreaming.

“Once April tuition is paid online, the student will receive a link and information through ZOOM to join the virtual classes each week,” Leandri explained.

“Dance is all about motivation and inspiration,” Chikowski said. “More than ever, it’s important to keep our dancers moving and inspired. They can’t come to the studio, so we are bringing the studio into their homes.”

Parents of students are on-board with virtual classes set by BOTB.

“I think BOTB is doing an amazing job in these uncertain times,” Kristen Wilce, whose daughter Peyton is a current BOTB student, said. “This allows the dancer to dance as if they were in class. My daughter was so excited to be able to see her teacher and practice her routine with her!”

Lennon Adams has been a student since 2018 and her mother, Terrah, couldn’t be happier with BOTB’s virtual online classes.

“BOTB acted quickly to keep the dancers safe by closing the studio and got creative with ways to keep our children dancing at home,” Terrah Adams said. “The studio now sends out recorded lessons for the dancers to practice at home. Lennon is able to see her instructor and looks forward to her sessions. Having children able to continue doing something they love during this difficult time helps immensely. I am thankful for everyone at BOTB for bringing some sunshine into our lives during this uncertain time.”

For further information, visit www.broadwayontheboulevard.com or email info@broadwayontheboulevard.com.

Kendyll Preston, 4, practices her dance moves to the virtual class provided by Broadway on the Boulevard. Brad Chikowski and Rachel Leandri, co-owners of Broadway on the Boulevard, were named the 2019 Best Dance Studio in Greater Pittston. Grace Keating, 6, left, and her sister Madelyn, 4, practice dance from a Broadway on the Boulevard virtual dance class in their home. Broadway on the Boulevard students take a break from dance. Left to right: Aislyn Nunnmacker, 6, Ella Kania, 6, Evelynn Viglione, 6, Ella Nemshick, 6, Maria Schillaci, 8. Broadway on the Boulevard dance studio, located at Rear 159 S. Main St., Pittston, is now conducting classes virtually online.

