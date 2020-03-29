Business deal with virus’ spread

WEST WYOMING — A popular watering hole in West Wyoming changed hands last month, and its new owner is looking forward to continuing with its time-honored traditions while creating new ones.

Mike Holcomb is now the owner of the Lighthouse Inn on Shoemaker Avenue, known to locals at the “Back Road.”

The bar and grill is just a few blocks away from Holcomb’s home on Brady Street, where he has lived all his life.

He bought the bar from Dan Skok who owned it for 30 years.

Holcomb had offered to buy the bar for nearly a decade, and in December, Skok was finally ready to sell.

And during a community Christmas party, dressed as Santa Claus, Skok announced that the bar had been sold. Those attending responded with a collective gasp.

Mike and Jill Holcomb were at the Christmas party and, at first, were a bit nervous about the reaction.

But when Skok announced that it was Mike Holcomb who was buying the bar, the atmosphere became jubilant.

“There were people surrounding him, congratulating him, for over five minutes,” Jill Holcomb said.

Like “Cheers”

Jill Holcomb said her husband wanted to operate a corner bar all his life.

The Lighthouse, she said, has a “Cheers” feel to it, with regulars who come in several times a week and who know what they want.

“The other night one of our bartenders had a drink poured for a customer before he sat down,” she said. “The customers are the real story.”

The Holcombs are also the owners of 279 Bar & Grill in Wilkes-Barre, a business that offers a more extensive menu.

Mike Holcomb plans to bring several favorites, including burgers and pizza, from the other business, but said the Lighthouse would very much remain a “corner bar.”

“I’m going to brings in some new foods, one by one, to see what works, what customers like,” Holcomb said. “People very much like clams at 279, we’ll see if they work here.”

For customers that loved Skok’s special wing sauce, there are no worries. Holcomb purchased it at a little extra cost.

Not only did Skok sell Holcomb the recipe though, one of his staff came over to oversee its first preparation, in case there were any questions.

Indeed the Skoks and the Holcombs have known each other all their lives, attending social and community functions together.

The Holcombs were frequent visitors of the Lighthouse throughout the years, from before Skok purchased it when it was “Dolores.”

Mike Holcomb said he never hesitates to pick up the phone and call Skok.

“Like, when I ask, ‘Where’s the key for that,’” Mike Holcomb said, laughing.

Traditional favorites, surprises

The bar will still have eight taps, most offering traditional beers, but with one or two surprises.

“We’ll have that surprise beer that customers can see if they like,” Mike Holcomb said.

The Holcombs said they believe the purchase of the bar is a bit of fate.

Mike Holcomb’s father, a machinist who died when Mike was 13, made a lighthouse nightlight out of steel which seems to mesmerize family members and guests from its spot in the game room, especially the Holcomb’s daughter, Samantha.

The family brought the lighthouse nightlight to the bar on the day of closing, as a reminder that they were moving forward to their destiny, while holding fast to their family and community history.

Samantha, 21, a college student, also enjoys spending time at the bar with friends.

“She said it’s a great place to go to have a good time, when you don’t want to get really dressed up,” Jill said of her daughter.

New offerings

Mike Holcomb has added multiple new flat screen TVs, where he anticipated customers will gather to watch sporting events.

He’s also looking forward to providing some musical entertainment on the weekends, as he does at 279.

“There’s such great local musical talent in the area,” Jill Holcomb said.

Mike Holcomb said he also hopes to serve lunch, serving employees of local businesses who have often had to do fast food mid-day.

“We’re going to have fresh products,” Holcomb said.

The Holcombs will be remodeling the bar a bit as they move forward, brightening it up — something they’ve already started with new bar stools and some new flooring.

Changing of the guard

Skok, 69, said he was more than happy to sell the bar to a local family man who will continue the tradition of serving local community.

Skok said, “My family and I are proud of the fine reputation we are passing on. After 30 years, it’s hard to let go. We have met thousands of wonderful people in those 30 years.”

But Skok said he is won’t spend much time sitting on his porch or his couch any time soon.

“I’m glad to say we will remain active in all aspects of our town,” he said.

For now, Skok wakes up at 5:30 a.m. for his job as a crossing guard for Wyoming Area.

And, he said, he has a new boss who will keep him in line.

“My wife, Mary Ann,” he said, laughing.

Bartender Don Stair with customers Kelly Sypulski, Ruth Taylor, and Tony and Piker https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_1935.jpg Bartender Don Stair with customers Kelly Sypulski, Ruth Taylor, and Tony and Piker Submitted photo Jill, Samantha and Mike Holcomb https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_1942.jpg Jill, Samantha and Mike Holcomb Submitted photo Hamburger platters, a new menu item at the Lighthouse https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_1949.jpg Hamburger platters, a new menu item at the Lighthouse Submitted photo An order of wings sports a traditional wing sauce, which Mike Holcomb bought from Skok. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_1950.jpg An order of wings sports a traditional wing sauce, which Mike Holcomb bought from Skok. Submitted photo Dan Skok near the cash register of the Lighthouse. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_87062811_4213622831996913_9082247357197713408_n.jpg Dan Skok near the cash register of the Lighthouse. Submitted photo Nick Hontz and Samantha Holcomb https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_1946.jpg Nick Hontz and Samantha Holcomb Submitted photo

