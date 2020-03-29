Business deal with virus’ spread

PITTSTON – The coronavirus pandemic has affected Greater Pittston and all non-essential businesses are closed, putting a financial pinch in everyone’s wallet.
Banks and grocery stores remain open, restaurants have closed their doors to in-house seating and some have stopped operations totally while some are surviving on take-out service only.
Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Main Street coordinator, has been in constant contact with the 20 to 30 businesses in and around downtown Pittston.
“I’ve been reaching out either via email or text or phone calls with all the businesses daily,” Kroptavich said. “I ask how business is and if anything has changed. I also ask how walk-ins are or curbside delivery or if they added delivery that never did delivery before. Curbside pick up is the big thing now.”
Kroptavich admits the majority of downtown businesses that are open are restaurants because of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to shut down businesses unless essential.
Current Pittston businesses offering curb service are: Arcaro’s The Next Generation (570-655-1000), DeMuro’s Pizza (570-655-0458), Lizza’s Mezzo Mezzo (570-882-1991), Majestic (570-655-8888), Vince’s Pizza Express (570-883-1202), Vito’s Bistro (570-602-8226), Sabatelle’s Market (570-654-4616) as well as the three doughnut shops in Greater Pittston: Curry Donuts, Donut Connection and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Restaurants choosing to close are: Callahan’s Café and Coffee House, The Red Mill, The Knights of Columbus, Rikasa, Fuji, The Gramercy, China III, Napoli’s Pizza, Angelo’s Philadelphia Subs and The Tomato Bar. Meals on Wheels have also suspended deliveries.
While closed, Napoli’s Pizza donated pizza to Pittston firefighters, EMS, police and workers at Geisinger on Main St.
According to Kroptavich, Sabatelle’s Market’s business has not seen a huge downswing due to the nature of the business. “They’re a market so they are still making meals as well as selling grocery items,” she said. “Arcaro’s lunches have been doing very well, and it’s been nice to see Arcaro’s has been giving back by giving out free meals to kids.”
“This has hit the shops hard being it Lent season,” Kroptavich added. “So if people could order take-out from the restaurants downtown, that would be helpful.”
Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo has stopped enforcing the downtown parking meters so more people can park at one of the restaurants for curbside food pick up.
Downtown retail stores have been closed but some businesses have turned to e-commerce.
Merle Norman is set up for e-commerce but is requesting shoppers to go the national website and search for the Pittston location. From there, order through email or search for them on Facebook.
Some retail stores are selling gift certificates through their websites such as The Sapphire Salon & Spa, Art e Fekts Gallery, and Sorella Salon.
The question now is, will $2-trillion stimulus package, help local merchants? Time will tell. Some area businesses had to close their doors for good during the pandemic such as Forty Fort’s longtime establishment, The Beer Deli.
Moving forward until the health crisis is over, Kroptavich will continue to call upon businesses to see if the city can assist in any way.
“I want to make sure people stay positive and I’m really impressed with the businesses that had to close and nobody is giving them a hard time about being closed,” Kroptavich said. “I want to make sure we come out of this stronger.”