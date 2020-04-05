Lending some support

Marty Jordan set up another table of food to be donated from Barber Ford, Exeter, giving back to the community with needs. - According to food bank organizer Marty Jordan at Barber Food, after the first week of giving out food, the shelves were bare. As you can see for week two, the donations keeping coming in. - Donations are being dropped off at Barber Ford, Exeter, for a makeshift food pantry for those in the need of groceries. - Non-perishable items have been donated to the temporary food bank set up at Barber Ford, Exeter, by employee Marty Jordan. - -

EXETER – Marty Jordan, a 24-year employee of Barber Ford, Exeter, decided he want to help the community and friends that are in need of food and supplies during the COVID-19 crisis. Two weeks ago, with the help of social media, he set up a temporary food bank at the dealership and it’s been a success.

“I live right here, just 30 seconds away, and it’s just hard to have so many friends and I just don’t want to sit around and not help if I could,” Jordan said. “I envisioned this place (a breezeway at the service area of the dealership) and thought, let me up something out there for food.”

Once Jordan put the word out on Facebook, the food donations began to pour in filling temporary shelving in the breezeway.

“I’m just doing this through social media, and I’m getting messages from all over the county,” Jordan said. “Caseworkers are contacting me because they have clients that need food.”

On Saturday, March 28, Jordan opened to doors to the breezeway stocked with food at 10 a.m.

“On Saturday, all my food was gone by 12:30 p.m., it was amazing,” Jordan admitted.

Initially Jordan opened up his wallet to get the donations started, and he said before he knew it, many of his friends began to contribute.

“A girl on Facebook, that I never met before, reached out to me who works at a food bank reached out to me telling me they wanted to deliver a pallet of food on Friday,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the food distribution would continue as long as donations come in, and he doesn’t discriminate who shows up for food.

“I put it out there if you know people in need, come by and if your neighbors need food, it’s here. Load up and take whatever you need to whoever needs it,” Jordan explained. “It’s not a one-bag limit, and you don’t have to register.”

Jordan realizes there may be people that might take advantage of the food donation, but he believes during a crisis like the coronavirus area residents face, people will be honest and that are truly in need.

Even the pets are being looked after during these trying times.

“Last week, so many people asked me for dog and cat food, and I didn’t even think about that. So this week, I’m going to be prepared,” Jordan admitted.

If you are interested in donating food to the Barber Ford food pantry, you can drop off items during regular business hours. Jordan said all donations are welcome and appreciated.

For those in need of food items, donated food can be picked up on every Saturday at 10 a.m. until donations stop.

Food pantry thrives at Barber Ford