Keeping the kitchen open

WEST PITTSTON – The Trinity Episcopal Church has been a fixture in the borough since it was founded in 1883 and if it is up to The Rev. John Marcantonio, he will keep the traditions of the church’s teaching into the future.

Bishop Kevin D. Nichols named Marcantonio Interim Vicar in August 2019, Marcantonio taking over the reins when Rev. John Major departed.

“Father is an absolute delight; we really like him,” Judy Stevenson, Trinity Episcopal Church senior warden, said. “He’s so positive and enthusiastic, and he brings a lot to the table with his extensive background. I love his sermons; they’re so interesting and I can tell you, our congregation is happy with Father, he brings a lot to the table.”

Before Marcantonio, 68, became a priest in the Episcopal Church; he grew up in the Catholic faith outside of Newark, N.J.

“I grew up in an Italian national parish going through Catholic elementary school before moving to the Irish Catholic high school, St. Mary’s of the Assumption,” Marcantonio said.

Marcantonio felt “the calling” to become a priest early in high school and after being in a band and having a girlfriend, he felt he needed to see what was deep in his heart.

“After graduation, eventually I shocked a lot of people, I quit my band, kissed my girlfriend goodbye and went to a college seminary,” he said.

It may be hard to envision Marcantonio in a rock band today, but in 1969, the year of Woodstock, he was supporting long locks and all.

“I was upset I couldn’t go to Woodstock because my band was gigging that weekend,” Marcantonio said. “I also delivered milk in those days so I’d play in the band all night, go to bed, then get up earl to deliver milk. But going into seminary, my hair was a spectacle, needless-to-say.”

Marcantonio, upon graduating from college, taught high school for three-years at East Boston, Mass., before entering a major Catholic seminary at Columbus, Ohio.

After completing his requirements for the priesthood, he was ordained and spent the next 12-years as a priest.

A few years into the priesthood, he was eventually assigned to his old neighborhood where he grew up.

“When I went to Catholic school I attended, we used to have to line up before school and when I went back as a priest, it was my classmate’s children that were lining up for school,” Marcantonio laughingly said.

Deep into his priesthood, Marcantonio had philosophical issues where he contemplated his future as a Roman Catholic priest.

“I loved the religious studies and I loved the work, especially the youth work,” Marcantonio said. “As things went on, I found it difficult to stay as a Catholic priest, but I left very gracefully and answered a lot of questions I had.”

Eventually, Marcantonio, at the age of 42, had to find a new career in 1993.

He moved back to his family home to be with his parents and brother.

Marcantonio first job was with the Union County prosecutor’s office in the child abuse unit for three years.

Over those years, he met and fell in love with his future wife, Kim, marrying in 1998.

When his life was over as a public servant with the state of New Jersey, he and his wife eventually found their way to Bethlehem working at St. Luke’s Hospital as the director of patient experiences until his retirement a few years ago.

The Marcantonios decided to move on from the Roman Catholic Church before finding the teachings of the Episcopal Church.

“For me, the Episcopal Church is one of the greatest gifts of God in my life,” Marcantonio admitted. “It’s such a beautiful, vibrant tradition – it holds tradition – the Episcopal Church holds to reason.”

The West Pittston Trinity Episcopal Church began with a meeting at William Allen’s residence on July 2, 1883. The first members to serve on the church committee were James McCabe, R.D. Lacoe, John Howell, W.B. Culver, T.E. Grier, A.G. Mason and William Allen. The core group eventually purchased the land where the church now stands.

“It’s such a pretty little church,” Stevenson said. “We have an elevator for those in need and years ago we had out hall in the basement remodel for events. We love our church and all are welcome – our doors are always open.”

Shortly after Marcantonio’s arrival at Trinity Episcopal Church, he reached out to Pastor Tenny Rupnick of West Pittston’s First United Methodist Church to discuss a partnership in conducting a joint bible sessions which according the Marcantonio, have been well attended.

Another goal of Marcantonio is to revive the Pittston Ministerium where he plans on collaborating with Msgr. Sempa of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Coronavirus update

According to Marcantonio, The Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem has suspended all operations including worship services through Holy Week and Easter Sunday, April12.

A decision will be made in the middle of April to resume services or extend the suspension.

For further information or announcements at the Trinity Episcopal Church, go to https://trinitywp.org. For The Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem announcements, go to https://diobeth.org.

The Rev. John Marcantonio stands at the pulpit of The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston. Marcantonio took over as vicar at the church in August 2019. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_West-Pittston-Trinity-Episcopal-Church-1.jpg The Rev. John Marcantonio stands at the pulpit of The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston. Marcantonio took over as vicar at the church in August 2019. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Standing at the altar of The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston, is The Rev. John Marcantonio. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_West-Pittston-Trinity-Episcopal-Church-2.jpg Standing at the altar of The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston, is The Rev. John Marcantonio. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Rev. John Marcantonio stands in front of the 137-year-old Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pitston. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_West-Pittston-Trinity-Episcopal-Church-3.jpg The Rev. John Marcantonio stands in front of the 137-year-old Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pitston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Rev. John Marcantonio sits at the desk of his office at The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_West-Pittston-Trinity-Episcopal-Church-4.jpg The Rev. John Marcantonio sits at the desk of his office at The Trinity Episcopal Church, West Pittston. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch