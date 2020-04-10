PITTSTON – With Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close non-essential businesses to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19, you would think the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce would have very little to do. That is far from the truth.

Michelle Mikitish, chamber executive vice president, and Brandi Bartush, chamber administrator/events coordinator, still have their sleeves rolled up and have been working non-stop to make sure members are still front and center during the pandemic crisis.

During an online Zoom interview this past week, both Mikitish and Bartush expressed strategies in keeping Greater Pittston businesses visible while shut down.

“We’ve been trying to encourage our community to come together and support our small businesses,” Bartush said. “We would like everyone to shop local first, if businesses aren’t open but have online (sales) capabilities, to shop there online, order the to-goes for restaurants, keep memberships up to date, and if possible, purchase gift cards.”

On April 3, the chamber participated in a Gift Card Across America event to encourage the public to purchase a gift card for a future dinner or groceries.

The chamber has been encouraging members to keep social, meaning updates online, pushing specials if the establishment has online sales, Facebook posts, and to possibly donate to help others during the pandemic.

“Businesses that are really going to make it through the shutdown are those that are really working hard to be creative,” Mikitish said. “We see that with Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio that switched over to online sales. If anyone needs to order at Merle Norman, they should contact Jane Crop and she’ll deliver or do a curbside order.”

Mikitish and Bartush are making a great effort in staying on top of any information that could aide members.

“We still conduct webinars for our members, and we are sending out e-blasts keeping everyone informed,” Mikitish said. “We’ve recently pulled together with Discover NEPA sharing information beyond COVID, they have Google Business Tools, for example.”

Mikitish said a future webinar through the chamber will be on e-commerce and how businesses can add online sales creating additional income.

“Pittston Popcorn is doing very well,” Mikitish said. “Owner Reba Kolbeck is swamped with sales by putting it out on her website and Facebook.”

“Michelle and I work in a small business too so we understand firsthand the struggle that a lot of small businesses are going through,” Bartush said. “Emotionally, physically, financially, we get it – it’s terrible, but it’s an advantage that we have because we are going through it as well.”

Mikitish and Bartush are both hoping restrictions on businesses will be lifted quickly, but for now, both women are doing their best working from home to keep commerce moving forward during the pandemic.

The chamber has published a guideline in helping local merchants.

• Shop local first – When shopping for goods and services, look to local businesses first.

• Shop local, online – Many retailers have online sales, if you’re not sure, inquire at your local business.

• Order to go – Many local restaurants or delivering or curbside service through GrubHub, Uber Eats or DoorDash.

• Stay subscribed – Keep memberships current to keep business’ cash flowing.

• B2B collaboration – It’s a good time for businesses to collaborate with other businesses.

• Tip a little extra – If possible, tip a little extra for delivery services.

• Buy a gift card – If you cannot shop now, buy a gift card as a gift to others or yourself.

• Get social, online – Keep customers aware and up-to-date on your business activities.

• Donate – Now is a great time to donate to causes and nonprofit organizations.

Bartush would like to remind members to go to the chamber’s website for information on coronavirus emergency loans as well as the latest on the COVID-19 response.

“We are always sending out email to our members regarding the COVID-19 crisis with information on emergency business loans, information on temporary paid leave and a family medical leave guide, as well as information from the Pennsylvania CareerLink site,” Bartush said.

“Stay informed, stay safe, and buy local,” Mikitish concluded.

Bartush https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_GP-Chamber-Bartush.jpg Bartush The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce building located on the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and William Street, Pittston. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_GP-Chamber-Building.jpg The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce building located on the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and William Street, Pittston. Mikitish https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_GP-Chamber-Mikitish.jpg Mikitish