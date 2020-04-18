When it was apparent the pandemic was out of control and states all over the U.S. ordered non-essential businesses to shut down, one thing that didn’t change was family and friends lost loved ones.

Too many people have passed away in the last month and unfortunately printed obituaries stated: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date.” Proper burial rites have ceased.

On Easter evening a man, Jerry Hludzik, a man that been entertaining all of us since the early 1970s passed away.

Hludzik, 68, came to fame when he joined local rock band legends, The Buoys, and he and Wyoming Area graduate and band mate Bill Kelly vaulted to national prominence when their hit song, “Timothy” peaked at number 17 on Billboard Top 40 chart.

Even though Jerry didn’t grow up in Greater Pittston or the Wyoming Valley, we all considered him one of us. Jerry grew up in the Hazleton area, graduating from MMI Prep.

Jerry always referred to his partner by his last name and when Kelly and Hludzik’s sang harmony on any musical collaboration – whether it was The Buoys, Jerry-Kelly Band or Dakota – it was unmistakable.

Kelly always took the higher end of harmonies while Hludzik’s lower end blended perfectly; and for me, it was as good as the likes of Simon and Garfunkel or the Everly Brothers.

Jerry was very approachable at any time or any event he was performing. He was down to earth with absolutely no ego what so ever.

Even after The Buoys gained national fame, they never forget their roots playing all over Wyoming Valley.

It was so exciting growing up in the 70s, attending the St. John’s dances at the school gym on William St, Pittston, when The Buoys played. They appeared quite frequently at that gym as well as other locations in Greater Pittston, such as the West Pittston Armory.

The St. John’s gym was probably against the fire code regulations when The Buoys played. Kids by the dozens packed the gym floor and most times, you couldn’t even dance because it was shoulder-to-shoulder. Dances were normally $2 to get in, but when The Buoys played we paid top dollar – $3!

It was sad when The Buoys broke up, but when Jerry and Bill formed Jerry-Kelly in the late 70s, it renewed excitement that the duo would still be putting out great music.

Eventually Jerry-Kelly morphed into Dakota where they had some international success. I don’t know why, but they were huge in the Netherlands.

Dakota reached Billboard’s Top 100 when “If it Takes All Night” reached the number 78, and it got them a chance to open up for mega group Queen during Queen’s biggest North American tour. Dakota played many dates with Queen, including opening up at Madison Square Garden. That’s as big as you can get and not too shabby for two guys from NEPA.

Jerry and Kelly parted ways for many years until the two hooked up for several performances over the last decade or so for special events.

Kelly always referred to Hludzik has his brother in arms, and I believe there was a love and bond between the two that only those two could understand.

When Jerry was diagnosed several years ago with frontotemporal dementia, it hit home for me because my dad was diagnosed in his early 50s with dementia. The outcome is never good and for Jerry, it ended with the disease taking his life.

Before that happened and with his memory still able to recall lyrics, Kelly and Michelle Reilly organized a massive effort in holding a concert for Jerry at Genetti’s in Wilkes-Barre in 2018. Hundreds and hundreds filled the grand ballroom where current bands, former bands reunited, and even an appearance by rock legend and former Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine sat in on the kit to perform.

It was a great night and Jerry had a blast. His wife, Anne, and son, Eli, also a musician, were on hand for the show.

Jerry’s voice was spot on, and I’m sure Bill did everything he could to keep it together for his friend during a highly emotional night of celebration.

At the end of the evening, I approached Jerry’s son, Eli, telling him I know how it feels to have a dad suffer from an Alzheimer’s type disease. Eli gave me an incredible hug that I won’t ever forget, and I’m not going to lie, I got misty-eyed.

Luckily it wasn’t the last time I got to see Hludzik and Kelly play. Later that summer, the duo appeared at the Pittston Tomato Festival reuniting for one final time.

I have to admit, I was feeling apprehensive when I got to the festival. I wasn’t sure what to expect but once Jerry took the stage, he did it again; he was in great voice complimenting Bill as they had done for decades.

Jerry cut a CD and was selling it at the festival that was full of love songs, beautiful love songs and I was glad I bought one.

I’m sorry Jerry is gone. I’m sorry for his family to see him leave at the age of 68. I’m sorry for many like me that loved hearing Jerry’s voice. I’m sorry for Bill Kelly losing his musical partner who he made great music to with – his brother in arms.

Jerry may be gone, but his beautiful voice and music will live on forever.

