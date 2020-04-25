Wesley Village residents keeping in touch with technology

Residents at Wesley Village in Pittston have been able to use technology to stay in touch with family and friends. -
Jennie Alfano, a resident at Wesley Village in Pittston, takes part in a video chat. -

PITTSTON – Even though in-person visits have been restricted, residents at Wesley Village have learned how to use and reap the benefits of technological advances through various video chat platforms to stay in touch with their loved ones.

Activities staff on campus said they have a full calendar of scheduled calls, assisting residents in keeping up with their families. While phone calls are always important, residents say video chats are the most meaningful, with many of them “still marveling” over the experience days later.

One resident had the opportunity to take part in a chat that included three generations of her family ranging in location from Pittston to Hawaii. The family is learning together how to make the most of their “visits.”

Mary Claire Donnelly uses Zoom every Saturday for a “get together” with 16 other family members. Some families choose to schedule their video calls with loved ones individually to have more one-on-one time and reduce the potential of people talking over each other.

Rachel Loefflad, recreation coordinator for Myers Independent Living and Anderson Personal Care on the campus, and guest services coordinator Becky Mattei worked with residents to coordinate special Easter message videos for families.

Using cue cards, the two individually recorded Easter greetings from residents to their family members which they then emailed.

“These types of communication really makes a difference to family,” said Loefflad.

“It creates an everlasting gift of video for the family to treasure,” Mattei added.

Mattei has also been working closely with married residents living in separate levels of care; coordinating the video chats to make sure they can still visit regularly.

According to Loefflad, residents are taking social distancing very seriously.

Every day, activities staff check in with each resident to ensure they’re doing alright. Residents are enjoying individual activities like word games and puzzle books. Activities and crafts stay with the resident. Loefflad also provided a ukulele lesson from across the room for one resident. One gentleman with early onset dementia looks forward to her playing classic rock songs on her ukulele.

In Partridge-Tippett Nursing Facility on campus, staff and residents have been participating in theme days.

All levels of care are invited to participate by dressing according to the theme.

Residents participate by viewing theme-related movies streamed right in their rooms as well as trivia and activities on the facility’s in-house television channel. Some examples have been High School Musical, Sports Days, and Country Western Day.

Activities Director Tami Chesniak remarks that this has been a morale booster for staff and residents.

Everyone gets to have some feedback in the themes and there has been great feedback.

“I would personally like to thank everyone that has been assisting us with getting activity supplies, especially the computer tablets,” Chesniak said. “You really have no idea how much it helps us to keep the residents in touch with their families. Many of our nursing home residents don’t have the ability to contact their families on their own.”

In addition, Pastor Gene Sperazza has been livestreaming his worship services for residents.

While it’s been difficult for residents and families to not be able to visit in person, all of these measures were put in place to keep residents safe. To date, Wesley Village has been successful in keeping COVID-19 out of the building. With much thanks to the dedicated staff, the organization has instituted every possible preventative measure to prevent it.

