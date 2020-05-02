My Corner, Your Corner: Looking for the light at the end of the tunnel

Does anyone see the light at the end of the tunnel yet?

I want to believe that the end of this COVID-19 nightmare will be over in due time, hopefully soon, but I will have my reservations until I see concrete evidence the coast will be clear and vaccine will be approved. Even if a vaccine isn’t around the corner, we have to hope there will be some kind of medicine to battle it while you fighting the virus.

There’s one thing I do know, it will be a very long time before I take anyone or anything for granted.

It’s taken some time – I guess it’s been about seven weeks or so since the shutdown – before you start to crave the things you miss, and it could be anything from stopping off at your favorite restaurant, watering hole, retail store, sporting event to just being able to sit on a park bench with someone next to you.

It really feels like basic freedoms have been stripped away from us, and you really can’t blame the federal government or the state government for imposing those restrictions.

No matter who is running the show, they are responsible for millions of people’s health. Reopening a state, county or town is a huge responsibility and sure, people can throw stones at civic leaders, but to put yourself in their shoes … maybe not as easy as it is to draw up a poster and protest at the nearest state capital or local city hall.

Whoever makes those decisions, they better be darn sure they know what they are doing, hoping they have crackerjack medical advice while making those key decisions.

This coronavirus has really taken a toll on the elderly, and that is certainly a sad situation. We’ve lost so many parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, especially those living in nursing homes that have been devastated by the virus. Elderly people have driven up the number deaths exponentially.

It was reported this past Thursday the majority of deaths in NEPA have been from the elderly, but yet statewide, the largest age group to be hit by coronavirus with nearly 38% is between the ages of 25 to 49 years old. Thankfully, over 175,600 people tested negative.

Honestly, other than Wyoming Police Chief Chris Mercavitch, I personally don’t know anyone that has been stricken with coronavirus. Perhaps there people I do know, but I’m not aware of anyone being ill.

However, I was recently in touch with a high school classmate and she admitted that she and her husband, living in New York, were COVID-19 victims. She told me it was the worst illness, having to battle for nine days. And it still lingered for days after. The good news is, she’s on the road to recovery and her husband is on the mend as well. She said she lost a close friend from COVID-19 in early April.

Some people have been able to return to work as per the governor’s orders this past Friday and next Friday, more businesses will be able to return to work, of course with restrictions.

If you can recall this past Wednesday, it was a great day weather wise. When I went outside, it felt like spring was in the air. The sun was shining, the trees were budding and the temps were warming up. The sky was a glorious blue, and for a minute, it felt like life was what it once was.

Spring is a rebirth of nature and we need a rebirthing ourselves. We need feel the freedoms that we took for granted. We need to break out of our homes to interact with society as we once did.

I interviewed Mayor Lombardo of the City of Pittston mid-week, and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, the mayor’s enthusiasm is infectious. We spoke about the upcoming, end-of-the-summer Tomato Festival; even with the festival, he spoke optimistic.

As of the now, the festival will go on as scheduled and a decision will be made closer to mid-August if it should be cancelled.

It seems the city is taking the same approach as the Bloomsburg Fair with a wait-and-see attitude.

Mayor Lombardo said it’s a lot easier to cancel the event with only days before it starts then it is to actually organize and plan the event.

I believe it’s the wisest thing to do at this point with about 3.5 months before the festival even begins.

On a sad note, the West Pittston Cherry Blossom Festival would have taken place this very weekend and knowing it has been a victim of COVID-19 saddens the entire organizers and community.

Even though the festival will not be held, the blossoms on the trees are starting to bloom pretty much on schedule for all to enjoy.

Wyoming Area football head coach Randy Spencer is the 2020 official Grand Marshal and will be noted so. Randy is disappointed the event has been canceled but is, nonetheless, thrilled to be honored.

Selena Forlenza, a Wyoming Area senior and West Pittston resident, is the recipient of the Cherry Blossom Scholarship. Selena is a bright young lady looking forward to college, but can’t help be saddened by the virus ruining her senior year.

Congratulations to both recipients and the festival committee hopes to honor both in some fashion at a later date. Look for a future announcement.

Quote of the week

“Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is our to win or lose.” – President Lyndon B. Johnson

Thought of the week

“People seldom refuse help, if one offers it in the right way.” – A.C. Benson

Bumper sticker

“Faith is love taking the form of aspiration.” – William Ellery Channing

