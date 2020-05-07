Three local Luzerne County Companies have joined the worldwide #LightItBlue movement to honor the hard work and dedication of front-line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite operating in three uniquely different industries, Lewith & Freeman Real Estate Inc., Mountain Productions Inc. and Petroleum Service Company have joined forces to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of first responders and front-line workers around the world.

Across Luzerne County, the skies are lit blue at the seven office locations of Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Mountain Productions HQ and the famous PSC building on South Main Street in Wilkes Barre. The three companies have been fixtures in supporting the growth of Luzerne County for close to a century with hundreds of employees across the local community.

“We are proud to join in this show of solidarity as a symbolic beacon of hope to honor the courageous actions of doctors, nurses, EMTs and essential workers keeping communities safe across the globe. Our hope is that the #LightItBlue movement will spread across NEPA as it has across so many other great cities in the world. It’s a small way we can say Thank You to all essential employees,” said Virginia Rose, president and CEO of Lewith & Freeman Real Estate Inc.

