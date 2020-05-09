Fundraiser will benefit Pittston’s small businesses

May 9, 2020 Sunday Dispatch News 0

PITTSTON – In an attempt to aid small businesses in the City of Pittston, the Downtown Pittston Partnership has created a “Progress through Partnership” fundraiser with a goal of reaching $30,000 by June 10. Funds raised will be disbursed to businesses with less than 10 employees throughout the city that apply and qualify.

“We released a crowdfunding campaign, which is like a GoFundMe campaign,” Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Main Street coordinator, said. “We set the bar at $30,000 for funds to go back to small businesses throughout the City of Pittston.”

Kroptavich said the Pittston through Partnership campaign is a grant program and not a loan program. Businesses may use the money to help keep their establishments afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are going to post applications for the grant money next week,” Kroptavich said. “Businesses ineligible for grant money would be not-for-profit, franchise or corporation. Those that qualify must have 10 employees or less.”

According to the Pittston Progress through Partnership fundraising website, to qualify for grant money, businesses must meet the following conditions:

• Businesses that is located within the boundaries of the City of Pittston.

• Businesses that require face-to-face/in-person contact.

• Businesses in one of the following categories: retail, personal care, restaurants or bars.

• Businesses that are not a franchise, corporation or not-for-profit.

The City of Pittston is encouraging establishments such as those mentioned in the criteria to apply.

“This is a no strings attached grant but the money should be used for rent, utilities, or purchasing more product,” Kroptavich said. “When our area goes into the yellow phase, a lot of places will be needing start up money to be able to reopen.”

The intention of the fundraiser by city officials is to get residents to support local businesses that have been closed or open part time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Progress through Partnership crowdfunding program is our way to thank our businesses for always supporting this community,” Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo said.

According to Kroptavich, Downtown Pittston Partnership is a 501(c)3 corporations and donations may be tax deductible. To donate online, go to www.Patronicity.com/PittstonPartnership and click on the “support” button.

You may mail in a donation to Downtown Pittston Partnership, 71 South Main St., Pittston, PA 19640. Make checks out to “Downtown Pittston Partnership.”

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Callahan’s Cafe/Coffe House, MPK Photography and art e fekts are encouraged to apply for grant money from the City of Pittston through a grant program created by Downtown Pittston Partnership. Donations are being accepted through June 10.
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pittston-Fundraiser-1.jpgCallahan’s Cafe/Coffe House, MPK Photography and art e fekts are encouraged to apply for grant money from the City of Pittston through a grant program created by Downtown Pittston Partnership. Donations are being accepted through June 10. Tony Callaio | file photo

Businesses like Pawsitively Perfect and Fuji Restaurant have been closed since due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can now be the benefactor of a fundraiser created by the City of Pittston.
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pittston-Fundraiser-2.jpgBusinesses like Pawsitively Perfect and Fuji Restaurant have been closed since due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can now be the benefactor of a fundraiser created by the City of Pittston. Tony Callaio | file photo

Pittston City businesses will be the benefactor of a fundraiser created by Downtown Pittston Partnership.
https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Pittston-Fundraiser-3.jpgPittston City businesses will be the benefactor of a fundraiser created by Downtown Pittston Partnership. Tony Callaio | file photo

By Tony Callaio

For Sunday Dispatch