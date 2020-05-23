Fire truck was purchased at no cost to taxpayers

The external control panel of the $540,000 fire engine is similar to the department’s 2012 fire truck.

The cockpit of the City of Pittston new 2020 fire engine is state-of-art with technology.

Pittston City Councilman Michael Lombardo, also a city firefighter and paramedic, show the latest technology aboard the new fire truck acquired including battery powered ‘jaws of life.’

The 2020 fire truck came with Pittston City’s Fire and Rescue logo embroidered on the cabin’s seats.

PITTSTON – In April, Pittston City Fire Department unveiled the latest in their stable of fire engines, a $540,000 multipurpose vehicle, which was purchased at no cost to taxpayers.

Pittston City councilman, firefighter and paramedic, Michael Lombardo, a 25-year member of the fire department gave a tour of the state-of-the-art fire engine.

“We started this process in the fall of 2018,” Lombardo said, when the fire company began securing a new fire truck. “When we started the project the idea was we wanted to match it as closely to our other engine.”

The 2020 vehicle is a sister to the department’s 2012 fire truck.

The fire engine was manufactured in Pennsylvania by KME, a company just 60 minutes from Pittston.

“There are a number of reasons why we wanted to match it to our other engine,” Lombardo said. “Familiarity for obvious reasons is first on the list. If you wake up in the middle of the night to fight a fire and you’re still wiping the sleep out of your eyes, you’ll still know where all the major components are on the vehicle.”

Lombardo said the process in ordering a new fire engine is similar to building a house where city fire department officials meet with a design engineer from KME laying out what was needed and necessary on the vehicle.

“For us, the process was easy,” admitted Lombardo. “We wanted an attack engine, it’s our primary engine, but it’s also intended for rescue. It’s set up to rescue but it’s also set up to attack and fight a fire. It’s really a custom-designed fire engine for Pittston.”

The new fire engine was purchased at no cost to taxpayers, Lombardo stressed.

“We’re in a unique scenario here in Pittston,” Lombardo said. “We have the Pittston Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association (PVFRA), a group that was established many years ago where excepts funds that the state gives out every year based on a tax on fire insurance policies that were written by companies in other states. Through wise investments and being frugal, members of PVFRA were able to build that fund up to a significant amount. We’re fortunate to have the PVRFA.”

The PRVFA purchased the truck and the City of Pittston then leases out the new fire engine for $1 per year and assumes all responsibilities with the vehicle which includes titling the truck, insurance and maintenance.

“This was purchased with zero cost to the taxpayers of the City of Pittston,” Lombardo said. “It’s incredible to be able to have state-of-the-art equipment, and we are very fortunate to be able to do this for the city.”

The 2020 truck replaces a 2008 fire engine, also owned by the PVRFA; that was retired and sold for $175,000. The money from the sale goes back into the PVRFA fund.