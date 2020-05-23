This is a sample of the 175 signs that were made and placed at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center’s front lawn honoring the graduating seniors.

Jo-Ann Pelligrini, a retired school nurse at Wyoming Area, takes a walk with her 4-year-old granddaughter, Nora Knepper, stopping to see the signs of all the Wyoming Area 2020 graduating class.

Lesley Ratchford, left, and Michele Hoeffner, install 2020 Wyoming Area graduates’ signs on the front lawn of the Secondary Center. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Michele Hoeffner, left, and Lesley Ratchford place signs of each Wyoming Area senior on the front lawn of the high school in honor of graduation.

Paula Denisco, left, and Teddy Rabel insert the stand of Wyoming Area graduating senior’s stand that was placed on the lawn in front of the Secondary Center.

EXETER — The Wyoming Area School District announced this week that the class of 2020 will mark their graduation in several different ways, including an opportunity to receive their diplomas with their families later this month and a video which will post to YouTube on the night that was previously scheduled for their graduation.

The ‘video graduation’ will post online following a parade through the district on the night originally slated for graduation.

Earlier this week, school administrators placed placards for each graduating senior in front of the district’s secondary school.

Placement of the placards presented a striking image for those driving by the high school — reminding area residents that although the district’s graduation ceremony might look a little different this year, graduates were still be honored by parents, teachers and fellow classmates.

Next week, seniors will be picking up the placards for placement in their own yards, a reflection of how district seniors are a part of every neighborhood in the community.

But, that is only the beginning of the class of 2020 celebration. Later in the month, students will be able to come to the school by appointment and walk across the stage to get their diploma with up to four family members present.

Photos will be taken and the moments will be captured on video.

Then on June 5, there will be a parade to honor the class starting at the Secondary Center down Wyoming Avenue through West Pittston, Exeter, Wyoming and concluding on 8th Street in West Wyoming.

Immediately following the parade, the video will be posted to YouTube and seniors are expected to watch with their families.

Although seniors have acknowledged that it was very disappointing to have many of their end-of-year activities cancelled, many of them expressed appreciation that the administration has made an effort to honor them while remaining compliant with state guidelines.

Seniors, parents weigh in

Senior Abby Giunta is grateful that the district is going all out to make the class of 2020 feel special, but she can’t deny that the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on end-of-year activities.

“Honestly, it sucks,” Giunta said. “You see other people that have graduated their senior year and you’re not going to have those opportunities and its so upsetting.”

But Giunta credits the administration’s commitment to working with its parents and students come up with a plan.

“I think they are trying their best to have the most near to normal graduation that we could with everything we have going on now,” she said. “I really appreciate the effort.”

She is looking forward to seeing her friends during the parade and watching the video after it is uploaded later.

Senior Jake Switzer said he originally was disappointed when he realized the senior class would not have the opportunity for senior activities, but he soon realized the importance of complying with social distancing rules to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I finally accepted it, and now I’m trying to help as best I can,” he said.

Switzer will be receiving his diploma with his parents and sister by his side. He plans to ride in the graduation parade with his parents. He’ll then return home to watch with his family and “maybe a few buddies.”

Parent Ree Ree DeLuca, who participated in a Zoom meeting with representatives of the district earlier this week, said she is holding the district to its word that if the county does turn green, a real graduation, class day and prom will be held.

DeLuca said although current efforts to honor graduates are appreciated, they don’t substitute for an in-person, on-the-field graduation.

The district has tentatively scheduled an in-person graduation or similar activity for Aug. 1.

Serino said she doesn’t quite know what that is going to look like, but hopes that the county will be in the green phase by that time.

If a August graduation is not possible, perhaps a December graduation, when students are home for Christmas break, might be doable, she said.

Serino hopes that parents or teachers with concerns won’t hesitate to contact her.

She said her heart goes out to the 2020 graduating class, born during the time of 911 and graduating during a novel coronavirus pandemic.

Still, she hopes that the challenges the class has faced this year will brings its members closer, now and in the future.