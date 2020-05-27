WILKES-BARRE — Theodore B. Wampole, Jr., executive director of Visit Luzerne County, Tuesday said the new Luzerne County Ready Pledge signals participating businesses are being proactive in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and are ready to safely do business again.

According to a news release from the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Luzerne County Ready Pledge was launched to communicate a commitment made by businesses of all sizes to protect the health, safety, and well-being of their employees and customers.

Being Luzerne County Ready means that all federal, state, and local public health guidelines are being followed at any location with the Luzerne County Ready designation, which can be identified by printed and digital signage.

These guidelines include following proper social distancing, sanitation, and cleaning protocols, and will enable our community to continue to be a great place to live, work, and play.

Related Video

Local businesses can walk through the steps needed to become Luzerne County Ready online at luzernecountyready.org.

“We are excited with the unveiling of the ‘Luzerne County Ready’ campaign, as it lets the community, and especially visitors to our area, know we are ready for them to start enjoying all the wonderful parts of our county again,” Wampole said. “Before COVID-19, tourism was almost a $1 billion industry in Luzerne County, employing over 7,000 people. With businesses exhibiting the pledge sign, it signals Luzerne County is Ready.”

Wico van Genderen, president/CEO at the Greater Wilkes Barre Chamber, said, “As we reopen our businesses, our priority is in the protection, well-being, and health of our citizens. Toward that end, the pledge and the placards identify those businesses that have taken the steps to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth for the safety of our workforce, workplace, and community.”

Luzerne County will be moving to the yellow phase on Friday, May 29.

“While there is much to do as we begin to reopen our economy, the pledge is a great step forward in our reopening,” said county Manager C. David Pedri. “I know we are not done with this virus yet, but I’m grateful for our business community’s focus on the health and safety of our Luzerne County citizens, as well as the challenges and the sacrifices we have all made to flatten the pandemic.”

This initiative was created by Luzerne County officials, along with local leaders from The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, the Back Mountain Chamber, the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Visit Luzerne County, the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress, the Diamond City Partnership, the Downtown Pittston Partnership, and the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center.

“These steps outlined in the Pledge represent the actions that we recommend businesses take as they prepare to reopen, including: agreeing that you have read and will abide by all county, state & federal, CDC & OSHA guidelines; locating and obtaining all necessary personal protective equipment to ensure guidelines are being strictly enforced for utmost safety; and completing the checklist and submission of your pledge that you are Luzerne County ready for both your employees and customers,” said Lindsay Griffin, COO & Vice President of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

“We encourage all businesses in Luzerne County to sign up to participate with us today, so that we can work together to ensure the safety of our entire community as we reopen.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.