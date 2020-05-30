Pittston fire chief retiring

PIttston City Fire Chief James Rooney, waiving, served as the Pittston City 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal. Rooney walked with his family, front row, left to right: his wife Mary Theresa, Rooney, son Sean (pushing daughter Isla), Sean’s wife Brittany (holding a photo of Chief Rooney’s daughter, Katie) during the route down Main St.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Retiring Pittston City Fire Chief, far right, stands with Greater Pittston Ambulance Chief Ed Szafran, left, and Police Detective Sergeant Neil Murphy, at the annual Firemen’s Ball.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Bill Goldsworthy, former American Red Cross of Northeast PA executive director, presented the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm - Safe a Life Award to the City of Pittston’s Fire Chief James Rooney for the city saving a life in a 2017 fire.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Retirning Pittston City Fire Chief James Rooney happily holds his granddaughter, Isla, at an event in 2019.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
PITTSTON – There comes a time and a place for one to say goodbye to a career and the City of Pittston’s fire chief, James T. Rooney, has decided that day has come. As of Monday, Rooney will be retired as he looks forward to the next chapter in his life.
Rooney, 62, has been a full-time fireman for the city since 1985 as well as volunteering nine years before that. It’s not going to be easy for him after he hands in his shield when he hears the first call over the radio.
“I just turned 62 and I signed up for Social Security today,” Rooney said. “Ask my wife, I was going nuts on whether I wanted to sign up yet.”
Over his years at the department, especially the last 14 years as chief, Rooney has seen a lot happening in the field of firefighting. New equipment and technology have been the biggest changes, according to Rooney.
Prior to being chief, Rooney served as the assistant chief and deputy chief.
“We have to evolve and there’s a trend and I see it,” Rooney explained. “Sometimes my idea doesn’t mesh with newer ideas and there’s a lot more electronics to deal with, but I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in 14 years.”
Rooney said during his tenure as chief, every piece of equipment has been replaced, including three pumper trucks, a ladder truck, a command car, an ATV and many utilities to aid firefighters.
“My biggest accomplishment was acquiring the Fire Safety House in 2002, some people call it the smoke house,” Rooney said. “We’ve used the Fire Safety House all over the Pittston Area School District, Wyoming Area and we even took it to Dallas Area.”
The Fire Safety House is a transportable mobile home set up to simulate what it is like to be in a structure that is on fire where thick smoke can overtake people. Children and adults have taken part in an exercise placing them in the Safety House trying to escape while smoke fills the mobile home. A heavy fog is used instead of smoke to protect the participants.
“I did that as a volunteer, going to schools and teaching fire prevention. It’s been fun,” Rooney said. “I just carried it through to today.”
The Fire Safety House is one of the highs of Chief Rooney’s career, but firefighting is a dangerous occupation filled with many lows.
“One of the biggest lows is when John Lombardo and Lenny Insalaco died in the line of duty,” Rooney said. “Any time there’s a death associated with a fire, it hits hard.”
Rooney cited a fire in 2019 when a young boy died in a fire in the city.
“It plays on your mind,” Rooney lamented. “Did I make the right decision? Could I have done something to get him out quicker? I will have that on my mind until the day I die. I’m the person that second guesses everything I do.”
Rooney said being chief is a team effort, mentioning assistants Frankie Roman, Bill Williams (retired) and his partner Mike Chernouskas who just happens to be his brother-in-law.
“We married sister’s,” Rooney chuckled. “I married the oldest (Mary Theresa), and he married the youngest (Peggy).”
Rooney said he and his brother-in-law have been partners for 18 years, the entire span of Chernouskas’ career.
“We’ve had a special bond,” Rooney said. “It’s almost like a marriage.”
Frank Roman will take over from Rooney on June 1. Roman, 63, has been a member of the department for over 40 years, Rooney said.
Rooney is also a longtime member of the Niagara Engine Co. No. 2 as well as the treasurer of the Pittston Volunteer Firemen’s Relief Association, a position he holds today and hopes to carry on after his retirement.
He and his wife Mary Theresa, they are the parents of Sean, 32, and Katie, 28. Sean and his wife, Brittany, reside in Duryea with their daughter, Isla, while Katie resides in Philadelphia
Rooney said he’d be happy to offer his services in the future when it comes to fighting fires.
“If there’s a fire and it’s 10-degrees, I just may not be going out on that one,” laughed Rooney.