This past Wednesday was a huge day for space enthusiasts; it was the launch of Americans back into space since 2011. For many, it’s been a long nine years.

Even nine years on, so much has changed with technology from the design of the spacecraft that took the two astronauts into space to viewers watching on TV via YouTube.

Watching the YouTube coverage, you were able to watch from the astronauts, Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, suited up and waiting to exit the prep room to take a few mile drive to historic Launch Pad 39A were so many space flights before had their starts.

I had a lot of emotions filling my head while watching the preflight activities. I can go as far back as the tragedy of Apollo 1 when three astronauts perished due to a flash fire during a prelaunch test. We were all on the edge of our seats watching the first man, Neil Amrstrong’s first steps on the moon in 1969.

Astronauts were special people and in the early days, all were male, and for a little guy like myself, these guys were gods … they were heroes.

It was an exciting time in history with the USA battling it out with the Soviet Union on who would be the first to successfully land a human being on the surface of the moon and return then safely.

This time around, NASA has joined forces with commercial space firm, SpaceX, a company owned by Tesla carmaker, Elon Musk.

SpaceX has had extensive testing using reusable rockets that safely return back to earth landing in an upright position only to be used again. The rocket they are using is the Falcon 9, a time-tested rocket.

Of course, Tesla cars with gull-wing doors shuttled the astronauts to the several mile away launch pad.

Everyone was socially distanced and for everyone’s protection masks were worn. Since they were heading to the International Space Station, the last thing NASA wanted to do was infect astronauts already on board.

Everything about this mission looked futuristic. The capsule was redesigned, the launch pad tower was redesigned and the spacesuits were more streamlined and modern that it looks like it came out of a Hollywood sci-fi movie.

I admit, as I watch this live while I write this, I’m nervous. The prep crew is strapping the astronauts into their seats and doing last minute checks while in the capsule. Viewers never had that advantage of such detailed TV coverage in the days of Apollo.

The Space Shuttle program flew 135 missions into space making it feel like an everyday occurrence. I don’t know about you, but sitting on top of a massive explosive, isn’t exactly a normal thing.

So I’m nervous just for that fact alone and I’m nervous because I’m having flashbacks from pervious NASA disasters.

You knew it really hit home on the seriousness of spaceflight when the astronauts emerged from suiting up before entering the Tesla vehicle on the way to the launch pad when they stopped to see their families one last time.

Both astronauts are veterans of previous flights into space, but this time, it was very different. It was the first time in a new rocket, a new command module and new spacesuits under a new name. They will go down in history as the first two to man the entire new venture.

Hurley and Behnken’s wives are also astronauts so you would think watching their husbands would be routine as they set off for space. I took note of their young children saying goodbye. That was the hard part for me to watch, all the “what ifs” were flying through my head.

The newly designed command module was first used to send cargo to the space station but had to be retrofitted for seats and a computer console with three touch screen monitors. That is also a first.

After all the training, preparation and anxiety of flight day, the mission was scrubbed to Saturday, May 30. It was a huge let down for me and I have no skin in the game as they say. I can’t imagine what the astronauts and their families have to go through until the rocket is launched.

The mission is simple, do a day or so of orbiting earth before finally dock with the International Space Station.

Manned space flight hasn’t happened in nine years but if this mission is successful; a second flight is scheduled at the end of this year. With so many parts reusable, space missions will become cheaper and cheaper each time out. Elon Musk has a target of $10,000 per flight in the future. That staggers my mind.

What used to cost millions and millions of dollars per fight, could cost as low as a used car?

Once the new flying partnership of SpaceX and NASA becomes more successful, the next target will be to land on the moon. After that, Mars would be next up. For me, that’s exciting stuff.

