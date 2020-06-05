Delta suspending service to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 10 other airports due to COVID-19

Delta suspending service to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and 10 other airports due to COVID-19

By Roger DuPuis rdupuis@timesleader.com
Airliners are seen at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport last year. Delta airlines will suspend operations to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport and 10 other U.S. markets beginning Monday "while customer volume is significantly reduced to help lower costs as we mitigate the crisis due to COVID-19," the company has announced.

Airliners are seen at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport last year. Delta airlines will suspend operations to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport and 10 other U.S. markets beginning Monday “while customer volume is significantly reduced to help lower costs as we mitigate the crisis due to COVID-19,” the company has announced.

Delta airlines will suspend operations to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport and 10 other U.S. markets beginning Monday “while customer volume is significantly reduced to help lower costs as we mitigate the crisis due to COVID-19,” the company announced.

The other affected cities are Aspen, Colo. (ASE), Bangor, Maine (BGR), Erie (ERI), Flint, Mich.(FNT), Fort Smith, Ark. (FSM), Lincoln, Neb. (LNK), New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, N.C. (EWN), Peoria, Ill. (PIA), Santa Barbara, Calif. (SBA) and Williston, N.D. (XWA)

“As permitted by the U.S. Department of Transportation, which has instituted a process for airlines to adjust service where it is ‘reasonable and practicable,’ Delta will suspend operations to the … 11 airports, which make up approximately 5% of the domestic airports Delta serves,” the company said.

“All of these airports will continue to receive service from at least one other carrier after Delta suspends its operations.”

Additionally, Delta is indefinitely suspending service to Ottawa International Airport, effective June 21.

Efforts to reach a spokesperson for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) were not immediately successful on Friday.

According to its website, AVP is served by Delta, American Airlines and United.

Delta has been providing one daily nonstop flight to Atlanta and three daily nonstop flights to Detroit from the local airport.

American connects AVP with Charlotte, Philadelphia and Chicago (O’Hare), while United connects with O’Hare and Washington-Dulles.

While the facility had been enjoying a long run of record-setting passenger numbers, the COVID-19 outbreak has devastated traffic here, as around the globe.

As reported by the Times Leader last week, the most recent numbers show that AVP passenger enplanements for the month of April 2020 decreased 95.1% to 1,306 from 26,546 in the month of April 2019. Enplanements for April 2020 compared to enplanements for April 2018 decreased by 20,520 or 94.0%.

Changing travel plans

Customers with impacted travel plans have added flexibility to change their flight. Delta has extended waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through Sept. 30, 2022, to customers with canceled travel through September 2020. Eligible customers include those who have:

• Upcoming travel already booked between now and Sept. 30 as of April 17, 2020

• Canceled travel from flights between March 2020 and September 2020

Customers can cancel and change their bookings on Delta.com.