WVW parade fetes Class of 2020 with parade

By Sunday Dispatch - June 6, 2020

Kylee Laudenslager of Kingston hangs out in the back of her family truck before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade to honor her graduating class. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

Senior Olivia Molnar of Forty Fort poses for a photo celebrating her class before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

Senior Zach Harvey of Plymouth screams to the crowd as he takes part in the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

PLYMOUTH — Wyoming Valley West held a parade for its 2020 graduating seniors on Friday, as seen in the accompanying photos.