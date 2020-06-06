Kylee Laudenslager of Kingston hangs out in the back of her family truck before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade to honor her graduating class. Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

Kylee Laudenslager of Kingston hangs out in the back of her family truck before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade to honor her graduating class.

Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

<p>Senior Olivia Molnar of Forty Fort poses for a photo celebrating her class before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade.</p> <p>Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader</p>

Senior Olivia Molnar of Forty Fort poses for a photo celebrating her class before the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade.

Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader
<p>Senior Zach Harvey of Plymouth screams to the crowd as he takes part in the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade.</p> <p>Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader</p>

Senior Zach Harvey of Plymouth screams to the crowd as he takes part in the Wyoming Valley West Senior parade.

Amanda Hrycyna | For Times Leader

PLYMOUTH — Wyoming Valley West held a parade for its 2020 graduating seniors on Friday, as seen in the accompanying photos.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR