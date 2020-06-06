Students cheer and smile as they participate in the parade.

Nate Cable sits on the roof of a minivan waving to the people lining Wyoming Avenue.

Amy Kosco a sixth grade science teacher waves to the Wyoming Area graduates on Atlantis Avenue during the Graduation Celebration Parade ,Kosco said that this was one of the nicest classes her had taught.

Wyoming Area hosted a vehicle procession for their senior graduates on Friday evening with nearly 240 vehicles making their way from the high school, down Wyoming Avenue and up 8th Street, concluding in West Wyoming.

Each of about 178 graduates were allotted one vehicle, most of them decked out in green and gold, and many bearing words of encouragement such as “Go WA Class of 2020.”

School officials rang the district’s bell at the start of parade, with staff members lining the street and cheering on the class as they began the event. Dozens of emergency and police vehicles also took part in the celebratory procession.

— Fred Adams