Quinn Gillespie, granddaughter of Joan Pribula, hands her cousin R.J. Bartoli flowers for her grandmother. Driving is Quinn’s mother Barbara Parrino Gillespie.

Nancy (Gillespie) Stewart hands her mother, Joan Pribula, a bouquet of flowers on her 90th birthday on June 4. Stewart traveled from Krum, Texas, to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

A parade honoring Joan Pribula, right, was held on her 90th birthday on June 4.

PITTSTON TWP. – Turning 90 is a milestone in one’s life and for West Pittstonian Joan Pribula, this June 4 is a day she won’t forget. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family honored their mother and grandmother the best way they could, a motorcade parade.

The drive-by birthday motorcade was supposed to be a surprise for Mrs. Pribula, but the cat was accidently let out of the bag and Joan knew what was up everyone’s sleeve.

The birthday parade took place at the Browntown section of Pittston Township on Joan’s birthday, June 4, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law Joe and Lisa Gillespie. Her son, Lenny Pribula, and granddaughter, Erica Gillespie-Bartoli, organized the event.

“We were supposed to have a big party for her last weekend and with COVID happening, that didn’t work,” Gillespie-Bartoli said. “People wanted to see her and have a chance to see her, so this was the next best thing. It’s better than nothing.”

Friends, neighbors, former neighbors and family members, including a cousin from New Jersey, drove down Sterling St. to wish Joan a happy 90th birthday.

Some vehicles were decorated with balloons and some held signs and most stopped to hand off a birthday card for Joan.

“I think it was wonderful and it would have been nice to have a party but what can do you with this mess we have,” Joan said of the current pandemic state. “It’s nice that everyone came by and all of my kids will be with me tomorrow.”

On hand for the 90th birthday drive-by were her children Joe Gillespie, Nancy Gillespie Stewart, Lenny Pribula and their families. Her son, John Pribula, who resides in Maryland, was not able to be present for the parade. Joan and her late husband Leonard are also the parents of the late Paul Gillespie.

The Gillespie-Pribula families will celebrate Joan’s birthday at a later date when it’s possible according to Pennsylvania COVID-19 regulations.

“My son Joseph said you’re going to be 90 for a whole year, we’ll figure something out,” Joan said.