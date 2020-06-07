My corner, your corner: Class of 2020, this one’s for you

Each June, during graduation time, we turn our attention to the graduates, especially high school graduates that are about to venture off to the next chapter of their lives.

It’s the first time in their life were they face the opportunity to leave the nest and put on their big boy pants or big girl dress.

It’s a coming-of-age milestone that one never forgets for the rest of their lives.

Some young adults will head off to college, some off to the military and some off to the workplace. There’s no formula for success, and what it good for one person, may not be for another.

So graduates, this column is for you.

I think the class of 2020 has learned their first big lesson, not all plans come to fruition.

You should always expect the unexpected and although you can never plan for it, you should always be aware that things happen out of your control.

Yes 2020, you learned the hard way when your senior year was abruptly halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let’s face it, your senior year, and I’m putting this as mildly as possible, just plain sucked.

Oh sure, it started off great and if you are living on the west side of the river, nothing will ever compete with winning a state championship anything and no doubt that is a high the Warrior football team and coaches are still on six months after the big win at Hersheypark Stadium on a sunny, but chilly December day.

Winter sports got off to a start, but never got to be completed and athletes that participate in spring sports never had a chance to shine. Yes, your final school year sucked for sure.

Everyone had to adapt to a new standard of living, we hope, will be temporary. But the main is, and you need to remember is – you adapted, did what you had to do, and you got through it. You made it; you’re a 2020 high school graduate.

Will the pandemic of 2020 be something that will change your life forever? There’s a good chance it won’t and like pandemics over the history of time, we do get back to a norm.

Take this opportunity and you’ve experienced and use it for the rest of your life.

Don’t take anything for granted. Don’t think life will just be candy and ice cream. Don’t put off things now to do it “down the road” because, as you found out 2020, there just might be a “down the road.”

Being out of school since mid-March has given all students an extended summer vacation without the vacation part. You learned during your early dismissal from attending school that you really did miss school and your teachers and above all, your friends.

You’ll find out through your lifetime that friendship is sacred and even though you are now leaving behind several dozen good friends, if you end up with one or two really good friends in your lifetime, you are really lucky.

When you say goodbye to your classmates over the summer, there’s a very good chance you may not see some for the rest of your life – sad but true.

Which brings me my next point … class reunions. Attend them; go to as many as possible. It will be one of the few times in your life when you go back in time, relive being 18 again, and I promise you, you will have a great time that would sustain you until the next reunion.

Class reunions are like time machines when you can relive the past with such great fondness.

Appreciate your parents and thank them as often as possible. They have been your biggest cheerleader and your rock for 18 years, and they are not going to stop now. You’re parents will be by your side for the rest of their life.

That brings me to my next point. You’re parents, if you are so fortunate to have one or both parents, won’t be around forever. As life goes along and as life does, it gets in the way of many things, before you know it, your folks have aged. Do things with them as long as possible. Be there for them as they have for you especially in their elder years.

You may have chosen to enter college and there’s a good chance you have figured out what you want to do for the rest of your life. It’s important to figure that out early in life. It will give you a huge start on building a foundation for the rest of your years.

If you haven’t figured that out yet, do your best to do something that you enjoy and as the saying goes, “if you do something you like and enjoy, it will never feel like work.”

Get ready to make a ton of mistakes in your life. Trust me, it will happen. You will learn from your mistakes and you’ll be a better person for it. Keep moving forward and never look back; looking back won’t get you anywhere. Above all, learn to forgive and forget.

A country singer once said, “I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.”

Class of 2020, that’s what you did this year… good luck, stay well, and give your parents a big hug.

Quote of the week

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the COURAGE TO CONTINUE that counts.” Winston Churchill

Thought of the week

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. IT DOES.” – William James

Bumper sticker

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt