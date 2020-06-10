Pittston Area senior athletes honored with parade

Eighteen-year-old Sandra Maisano, a senior softball player, was happy the community came together to honor her and her fellow seniors at Pittston Area.
Tony Callaio | Times Leader
Adam Penxa, a Pittston Area baseball player, was one of 47 spring sports athletes honored on June 6 by the community.
Tony Callaio | Times Leader
Senior basketball player Joe Cencetti stands next to his parents car adorned with his senior basketball banner that hung in the school’s gym.
Tony Callaio | Times Leader
Lacrosse seniors Liza Yager, Madison Wynn, Kelsey Barnes pose one last time as teammates prior to the senior sports parade.
Tony Callaio | Times Leader
PITTSTON — There was no crack of the bat during a baseball game, or a pop of the strings on a tennis racquet or the blast of a starter’s gun for a track meet this past spring in high school sports, thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown.
Wyoming Area officially ended the school year last weekend with a senior motorcade parade after honoring seniors with photo signs of each senior, banners, ribbons, and cap and gown photos.
Pittston Area, meanwhile, has not put the final punctuation mark on the class of 2020 just yet.
School officials are still anticipating a graduation ceremony to be held at PNC Field, Moosic, in July. The date has not been set yet but as soon as Lackawanna County goes green, Superintendent Kevin Booth expects a call from stadium officials to firm up a date. There are three Saturdays available in July for graduation.
Adding to Pittston Area’s end-of-the-year ceremonies honoring seniors, all seniors who were participants in spring sports were honored on Saturday with a drive-by on Main Street, Pittston.
The city installed photo banners on downtown light posts of each senior in their official sports uniform.
School officials, parents, and local municipality emergency vehicles gathered at the high school leaving at noon on making their way to Main St. where each senior was positioned under their banner as the parade drove by.
Parents stopped at their child’s banner handing them everything from balloons to gifts.
The senior spring athlete’s parade was the brainchild of Melissa Cencetti, whose son Joe has been participating on the baseball team.
“It was my idea to start with and then I presented it to the booster club and everyone thought it
was a great idea,” Cencetti said. “We were trying to do something we could do to honor our spring athletes who missed their senior year, so we ran with it.”
According to Cencetti, a total of 47 senior banners were hung on Main Street, including 12 from baseball, five from softball, five from lacrosse, four boys from tennis and 21 from track and field.
“All of the booster clubs have been working hard to put the parade on and each club paid for the $32 banner,” Cencetti added. “Every booster club buys a parting gift for an outgoing senior and each student will get to keep their banner.”
Senior softball player Sandra Maisano, 18, of Pittston, stood under her banner prior to the parade beginning, reflecting on her senior year.
“I kind of pushed my head through it and hopefully I get to play softball in college,” Maisano said. “This team pushed me towards that goal and I’m devastated about not playing this year, but I had plenty of years to look back on.”
Maisano’s plans are to attend Luzerne County Community Collegeand finish out her college career at Misericordia University. She aspires to be a zoologist.
“My friend in Tunkhannock (said) they are not getting parades or trying to do anything with the community, so I’m happy we are,” she said.
Senior baseball player Adam Penxa, 18, of Pittston, also plans on attending LCCC in the fall where he would like to be a teacher.
“It’s nice everyone is making an effort to celebrate the people that didn’t get to play their final year,” Penxa said. “I plan on playing American Legion this summer.”
Penxa admitted there may not be a chance for summer baseball due to COVID-19, but he is hoping for the best.