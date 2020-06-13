🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Wyoming Area Kiwanis, Pittston Area Kiwanis and Pittston Rotary are teaming up with the Greater Pittston YMCA to bring summer fun to children unable to participate in traditional summer programming, sports and recreational activities.

These active civic groups in the community are asking for new or gently used sporting and recreational supplies to be donated for re-disbursement into the community. The goal is to provide families with supplies for their children to participate in at home games and activities since many are unable to partake in neighborhood play dates, in team sports or even camps this summer.

A survey for families is available to indicate the ages and interests that their children have for different supplies and can be found on the Greater Pittston YMCA Facebook event page titled “Summer of Play.” The Kiwanis clubs, Rotary and YMCA will match families up with the supplies donated.

“We are looking for used equipment in good condition, or our residents can make a donation of new supplies as well,” Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA director, said. “The group is planning for a drive-thru drop off at the YMCA at the Cron St. entrance on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone unable to make this donation drop off can reach out to any of the groups to set a time for drop off or if needed, we will also come collect items as well.”

Samples of items would be jump ropes, sidewalk chalk, bubbles, sports balls, lawn games, water hose games, kiddie pools, bicycles, helmets, tricycles, gardening supplies, or water balloons.

Supplies will be sent out or picked up by participating families prior the weekend of June 26.

Monetary donations towards equipment and supplies are being accepted by the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Paypal account at wyomingareakiwanis@gmail.com noting “Summer of Play.”

“We are grateful for this exciting collaboration. Our goal is providing 100 pieces of equipment, games and sporting supplies out to our kids,” Drach said. “They deserve to have a playful experience at home and understand during this time, not all families are able to go out and purchase some of these supplies.”

“Kiwanis International’s mission statement is about children and how to create projects that can benefit them,” Tiffany Callaio, Wyoming Area Kiwanis secretary, said. “Wyoming and Pittston Area Kiwanis Club’s partnership with the YMCA and Pittston Rotary of helping children venture outdoors to have fun during the pandemic crisis is a great example of the essences of Kiwanis – working together and creating great projects.”

For any questions on donating supplies, please contact Tiffany Callaio at tcallaio@outlook.com or Janelle Drach at jdrach@greaterpittstonymca.org.