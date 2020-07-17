Pittston Area graduates honored

I’ve been putting off and putting off writing the column this week for so many reasons, and I think it just comes down to sadness and confusion and what’s reality and what’s not.

What used to make sense doesn’t by today’s standards. What was right in the past is not today. When someone said, “It’s all right there in black and white.” That simply meant it was ironclad. It is what it was. Not today.

I know I alluded to it a few weeks ago, but the hatred is just mind-boggling among Americans. It’s insane to think we are all on the same team. There just isn’t a middle ground or middle road. The only thing in the middle is someone giving the middle finger.

The right is too far to the right and the left is too far to the left and nothing is getting done and if you think I’m lying, a perfect example is COVID-19 in our country. Nobody is on the same page and in the meantime, people are contracting the virus and more seriously, people are dying.

Yes, I admit, we are a bit insulated from the severity of the disease in Greater Pittston and maybe that’s why there are naysayers not believing any of it.

Yes, now that cases are on the uptick in Pennsylvania, the heavy cases are more in the cities like Philly or Pittsburgh.

I’ve heard a lot of people are not happy with Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to cut back on the bar and restaurant scene. I understand why he did so and that’s to stop bars being crowded such as in Florida, Texas and Arizona where numbers are astronomical. He simply does not want to repeat that in Pennsylvania.

If you look at his new directive, he really hasn’t altered it that much. He did order a cutback with in-house dining, but outdoor dining is still allowed.

It’s not like he halted restaurants to stop production all together like he did in March. You can still order a great meal from your favorite dining establishment to take home or eat outdoors at their premises.

I don’t think I need to remind you the pandemic of 1918 lasted 2 ½-years. Folks, that’s a very long time and we’re only in month four of government regulations. Beating up on a governor isn’t going to help the situation or make the virus go away.

The governor of Texas was very defiant in closing down his state and now they are paying the prices. Just last week he made a television appearance insisting the citizens of Texas to wear a facemask.

Ignorance isn’t the answer either. Turning the cheek to our pandemic only leads to denial and right now, all I want is to be kept abreast of the situation with all the facts I can get thrown at me. Suppressing the facts doesn’t help either.

Again, as I said a few weeks ago, this should not be a political fight between two parties in our country. This a medical issue. It is a medical pandemic. People are getting sick and dying.

When you are sick, do you see a doctor or do you make an appointment with atate Rep. Aaron Kaufer or with U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright to get to the bottom of your problem?

On the flipside of the coin and for the most part, Greater Pittstonians and even those counties in NEPA are doing their best and our numbers are not bad at all. I believe we are on a good track; we just need to keep it that way.

In the meantime, while everyone has an opinion on why we need to congregate in a bar or a concert or a football game in the masses while COVID is spreading, think about a person I wrote about in today’s edition, Jimmy Tigue.

Tigue at 40-year-old is in search for a kidney. His transplanted kidney has died and his back is to the wall. He’s on home dialysis for 15-hours a day to stay alive – how important do you think going to a bar for a drink is to him right now?

People are worried about the idea of waiting on when they get to go to a Penn State football game while the average wait for a cadaver kidney is 8 years.

Jimmy needs a kidney to live, to be alive for his 11-year-old son. He hopes a live donor would step up to save his life and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat, white or black, male or female. He wants the chance to live.

Life is all about perspective and from his standpoint, nothing in life matters to him but getting someone to step up and help a fellow human being live.

When I spoke to Jimmy, he told me he’s not worried about COVID. He knows the virus can kill him but if he doesn’t get a kidney, game over.

If you are interested in saving a life, reach out to Jimmy. Names and phone numbers are in the article.

For the sake of humanity and sanity and commonsense, follow the rules for now and maybe, just maybe, we won’t have to wait 2 ½-years to get back to normal.

As the experts tell us, this pandemic isn’t going to go away too soon, so do what’s right.

Quote of the week

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” – Aristotle

Thought of the week

“Problems are not stop signs, they are guidelines.” – Robert H. Schiuller

Bumper sticker

“Hate comes from intimidation, love comes from appreciation.” – Tyga