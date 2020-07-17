Pittston Area graduates honored

Seven valedictorians were the featured speakers at the 45th annual Pittston Area School District graduation. Left to right: Kara Miller, Nicole Zambetti Hannah Farber, Hannah Waleski (at podium), Lilly Vito, Dana Zuba, Thomas Connors. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Seven valedictorians were the featured speakers at the 45th annual Pittston Area School District graduation. Left to right: Kara Miller, Nicole Zambetti Hannah Farber, Hannah Waleski (at podium), Lilly Vito, Dana Zuba, Thomas Connors.

The Pittston Area class of 2020 parades into the PNC Field led by trumpet soloist T.J. Connors.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Pittston Area class of 2020 parades into the PNC Field led by trumpet soloist T.J. Connors.

Pittston Area senior remarks were offered by Thomas Dessoye. Dessoye will be attending Villanova University in the fall.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area senior remarks were offered by Thomas Dessoye. Dessoye will be attending Villanova University in the fall.

Senior Carly Falvo led the Pledge of Allegiance. Falvo will be entering the military under the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Senior Carly Falvo led the Pledge of Allegiance. Falvo will be entering the military under the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Vocalist and graduating senior Abigail Pecha belts out the class song during graduation.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Vocalist and graduating senior Abigail Pecha belts out the class song during graduation.

Pittston Area class of 2020 graduate Kara Miller stands with her mother and Pittston Area faculty member Amy Miller after receiving her diploma at PNC Field where graduation was held on July 11. Kara Miller was one of the seven valedictorians.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area class of 2020 graduate Kara Miller stands with her mother and Pittston Area faculty member Amy Miller after receiving her diploma at PNC Field where graduation was held on July 11. Kara Miller was one of the seven valedictorians.

Louis Galli proudly displays his diploma at the conclusion of Pittston Area's graduation at PNC Field on July 11.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Louis Galli proudly displays his diploma at the conclusion of Pittston Area’s graduation at PNC Field on July 11.

Joseph Girman is one happy graduate as he stood on the stage after receiving his diploma. Joseph was a straight A student in English, mathematics, social studies and science.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Joseph Girman is one happy graduate as he stood on the stage after receiving his diploma. Joseph was a straight A student in English, mathematics, social studies and science.

Josalyn Green, a National Honor Society student, is shown with her special mask.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Josalyn Green, a National Honor Society student, is shown with her special mask.

Family members of the Pittston Area graduating class of 2020 were socially distanced in the stands at PNC Field on July 11.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Family members of the Pittston Area graduating class of 2020 were socially distanced in the stands at PNC Field on July 11.

The 45th annual Pittston Area School District graduation took place for the class of 2020 of 255 students at the PNC Field on Saturday, July 11.

In an effort to conduct a graduation ceremony, PNC Field allowed the school to use the facilities to accomplish the ceremony due to COVID-19. Family members of graduates were socially distanced throughout the stands of the stadium.