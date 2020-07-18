Pittston receives $1.9 million MTF grant

PITTSTON – Mayor Michael Lombardo announced on Friday PennDOT awarded $1.9 million Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) Grant to the City of Pittston for money to be used to eliminate a dangerous curve on North Main Street as well as funding for the latest streetscape project along North Main.
Lombardo said this current grant money is the last piece of the puzzle to complete streetscaping from the Spc. Dale Kridlo Bridge to the Duryea line.
“This is a huge victory for the City of Pittston,” Lombardo said. “It will head a spark the revitalization of that corridor and over the next 18 months we will announce other projects and initiatives within that core that is the overlay of this most recent grant. Much thanks goes to Pennsylvania state Rep. Michael Carroll for helping secure the grant.”
The money announced by Lombardo on Friday will fund streetscaping from Mill to New streets that will include straightening and eliminating a dangerous curve in the road at 300 Main Street, across from the Convenient Food Mart. Sidewalks, curbs and street lights will be added.
Gov. Tom Wolf awarded the City of Pittston $800,000 two years ago for streetscaping from New Street to the Duryea line to complete a second phase.
Pittston City will contribute community development money and city funds to round out both projects.
“We had two different projects at the south end of Main Street in the city running at once and ended at the same time, so we’re hoping we can get both of these separate projects going and finishing together,” Lombardo added. “I’d like to start as soon as possible, of course, and certainly construction can start some time next year. Both projects are highly technical especially when you are straightening out a state road.”
A meeting with Lombardo and his staff along with city engineering firm Reilly & Associates will take place next week to hammer out further details with both projects.
“The governor (Wolf) has played a roll in this with the first piece and PennDOT has historically been a great partner with us in the city over the last 22 years,” Lombardo said. “We could not have achieved what we’ve achieved without a great partnership with PennDOT. They’ve been an awesome partner with us and I can’t say enough about that and their willingness to recognize the needs of the city.”
Lombardo feels with the aid and partnership of the state, the city streetscaping projects have been impactful.
“The single most important factor of the revitalization of the city is the consistency that the streetscaping has brought,” Lombardo added. “I’m really excited and to get an award like $1.9 million is fantastic.”
Mayor Lombardo has estimated Pittston City has received over $10 million in MTF grants over the years.
“We’ve been successful over the years and one of the things that positions us is we are able to bring in matching funds into the fold and that’s prohibitive to a lot of communities,” Lombardo added. “People like Joe Moscovitz (Pittston City administrator), allow us to be in a position to not say hey, we got this grant, what are we going to do with it.”
Lombardo added, “Joe Chacke (Redevelopment Authority and Office of Community Development executive director) and Mary Kuna (deputy executive director) have done an excellent job in the technical preparation of the grant packet,” Lombardo said. “This shows you the value of having people in positions that know what they are doing with good technical skills.”