Nutrtion Corner: Learn how to chop and use fresh herbs

Mary R. Ehret Nutrition Corner

Fresh herbs may now be growing in your garden or a great buy at the local farmers market. They are easy to grow and add zest to any hot or cold recipes.

Here is how to chop and use fresh herbs. Invite your kids into the kitchen. They can follow along using a plastic knife and with your supervision.

First, just before using, rinse herbs under cool running tap water, drain and then pat them dry with a clean dish towel or paper towel. Herbs that have tender stems such as parsley, basil and cilantro can be bunched together in one hand and, with the other hand, use a clean pair of kitchen scissors to snip the leaves into small pieces.

Some recipes may ask you to cut large leaves, such as basil, “chiffonade-style” or into thin strips. An easy way to do this is to stack several leaves (about 3 to 5), roll into a tight roll, then cut into thin (1/16 to 1/8 inch) strips with a sharp knife.

Marjoram, sage, oregano, thyme and rosemary have sturdier stems. For these herbs you can strip off the leaves by running your fingers down the stem from top to bottom. Use as is or chop finer using a cutting board.

When cooking with fresh herbs, add the more delicate herbs – basil, chives, cilantro, dill leaves, parsley and mint – a minute or two before the end of cooking or sprinkle them on the food just before serving. The less delicate herbs, such as oregano, rosemary and thyme, can be added about the last 20 minutes of cooking.

Here is a great summertime twist to the traditional potato salad. Enjoy!

Zesty Potato Salad

2 pounds potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/2-inch chunks (6 medium potatoes)

2 tablespoons vinegar, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 celery stalks, thinly sliced

¼ chopped onions

1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped

Wash your hands with soap and water. Place potatoes and 1 tablespoon vinegar in the pot. Fill the pot

with enough cold water to cover the potatoes. Bring to a boil. Cook until the potatoes are

tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Place remaining 1 tablespoon vinegar, oil, mustard, and salt in bowl. Wisk together.

Drain the potatoes and transfer to the bowl. Stir gently with the spatula, then set aside to cool about 10 minutes. Add celery, scallions, and parsley and mix gently. Serve right away, or cover and refrigerate up to 2 days. Makes six ½ cup servings.

Mary R. Ehret, M.S.,R.D.,L.D.N., is nutrition links supervisor for the Penn State Extension in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill, Sullivan and Bradford counties.