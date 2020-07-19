🔊 Listen to this

Longtime teachers, Sandy Grove, left, Sharon Kopetchney, center, and Work of Art Learning Center owner Gina Malsky take one final picture as the school closed its doors for good at the conclusion of the 2020 graduation.

Once announced, each student slide down the school’s sliding board before receiving their diploma. Graduate Jimmy Corcoran is shown on the slide.

Work of Art Learning Center graduate Michael Fanti gets his temperature checked by school owner Gina Malsky prior to the school’s 2020 and final graduation.

Grandmother Susan Kandrack, right, takes a photo of her daughter, Amy Toma, and grandchildren, graduate Gia and Julian.

EXETER – After nine years of teaching more than 300 preschool students, the Work of Art Learning Center is closing its doors. The final graduation ceremony took place on July 15 with plenty of laughter and tears.

Eleven preschoolers with white gowns and decorative headwear slid down a sliding board one-by-one to receive their diploma. Myla Bell, Luke Berger, Kameela Brown, James Daniel Corcoran IV, Harrison Endler, Michael Fanti, Brayden Hewett, Scarlette Kautter, Gia Toma and Nicholas Riviello are on their way to kindergarten in various schools in the area.

“Our preschool was created to instill verbal communication at a young age and to be creative and to learn education in a fun unique way,” Work of Art Learning Center creator and owner Gina Malsky said. “Looking back at the last nine years, I’d say mission accomplished.”

Malsky considers herself to be lucky to be surrounded by talented and caring teachers along the way.

“I have surrounded myself with excellent, nurturing, dedicated teachers that made the Work of Art one of a kind,” Malsky said. “Some of our signature original ideas that came to life include: a scrapbook to the parents from the first day they entered our school through graduation with the whole school year filling each page with the life of school.”

Malsky feels the best gift a parent could receive is the scrapbook filled with accomplishments over the years.

In addition to teaching, the Work of Art Learning Center held annual programs such as Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas and Easter.

One event on the calendar holds a special place in Malsky’s heart, a Mother’s Day Brunch. Malsky felt honoring moms was always, “a special day.”

“The teachers have the students make all handmade gifts and the smiles on Mom and student faces reminds me of why I do what I do,” Malsky admitted.

One of the 2020 and final graduates of the preschool is 5-year-old James Daniel Corcoran IV, who entered Work of Art Learning Center from the age of 18 months.

“When we were trying to figure out where we were sending Jimmy, I was terrified,” Jimmy’s mother, Cassandra Coleman, said. “It was an immediate relief when he started with Miss Gina (Malsky), Miss Sandy (Grove) and Miss Sharon (Kopetchney). I can never thank Gina and Miss Sandy and Miss Sharon enough for the love and nurturing they give to these children.”

Sandy Grove has been a staff member since year two after teaching for many years in the Scranton Diocese system.

“I just seemed like every year we would get bigger and bigger through word of mouth,” Grove, who taught the 4-year-old to 5-year-old classes, said. “It’s such a neat thing to shape them when they are little and see them when they grow older. Overall, it’s been delightful, rewarding, funny, just a lot of laughs, hard work, but worth it.”

The Work of Art Learning Center has had many staff members over the years

“Special thanks to Franceen Carabetta, Nicole Golden, Debbie Lemardy, Marylee Conway, Marian Pizano, and many more teachers that made our preschool one of the best,” Malsky added. “I’d like to especially like to thank Sandy Grove and Sharon Kopetchney for their dedication and devotion to teaching. Watching and learning from their teaching is definitely a ‘Work of Art.’”

Malsky added, “Closing our doors was a difficult decision but it’s time to move on and I’m thankful for the past nine years. We’ve had wonderful parents, awesome students, dedicated teachers, the love of learning, and the love of teaching.”

“My philosophy has always been to create not duplicate, chin up, make eye contact, speak slow and clear so people can hear you, enjoy your education and never ever stop learning. I have a lifetime of memories.”