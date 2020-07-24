Luzerne County active adult centers reopen for meals

While they had to sit farther apart and wear masks when they weren’t eating, area seniors were once again able to meet up with friends in person for meals at Luzerne County’s active adult centers on Thursday.
Even though county government buildings are closed until Aug. 3 because two sheriff deputies and a county judge have tested positive for the coronavirus, the 15 active adult centers were permitted to proceed with phased reopening as planned Thursday because they are housed in leased outside spaces, said county Manager C. David Pedri.
With occupancy reduced for social distancing, some centers had to have two meal seatings Thursday to meet the demand, said Mary Roselle, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging. At most, 10 to 15 clients can eat at the same time based on square footage and pandemic restrictions, she said.
The agency closed the 15 bustling centers and two in Wyoming County on March 16.
“Everyone who attended was very happy to get back,” Roselle said. “For a lot of them, these centers provide their only social interaction.”
The reopening is limited to congregate meals. Exercise classes and events will be added based on government protocols, although some centers are too small to accommodate group exercise with social distancing, she said.
“We’ll ease into activities slowly,” Roselle said.
The agency launched online virtual exercise sessions to keep clients active during the pandemic.
In addition to wearing masks, visitors were required to undergo temperature checks and a coronavirus screening administered by a center representative seated behind plexiglass. Forms also had to be signed acknowledging protocols.
Cold lunches were served this week, but hot meals will resume Monday, she said.
Approximately 900 residents regularly visited agency active adult centers for hot meals on weekdays before the pandemic. Covered by state and federal funding, the agency provides the meals for free but accepts donations.
Since the centers were closed, the agency has been providing six frozen meals for pickup outside the senior centers every Monday. Metz Culinary Management, the usual meal provider, is supplying the frozen takeout ones, Roselle said.
Clients can continue picking up meals or visit the the centers to eat, but they must choose only one of those options now that centers have reopened, she said.
Those interested in meals at the center should contact their active adult center in advance to verify seating availability, Roselle said.
In compliance with state aging department guidance, agency workers continue to assess seniors in person to ensure they are safe and able to access needed services, Roselle said.
