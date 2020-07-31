Luzerne County to give out coronavirus aid

Luzerne County government is firming up plans to give much of its $30.8 million in coronavirus funding to small businesses, municipalities, police departments and nonprofits.

The county plans to keep approximately $8.6 million to cover its own coronavirus expenses in multiple departments or fund specific projects, including work to expand broadband service in one community and the proposed addition of heating and air conditioning in the prison gym in case it is needed for inmate housing in a coronavirus outbreak.

But the remaining $22 million will be provided to outside entities to help them get “back on their feet” covering unforeseen expenses brought on by the pandemic, county Manager C. David Pedri told council this week before it unanimously voted on a budget amendment accounting for the funds.

“We’re going to get our money out to the people who need it most,” Pedri said.

Money source

The largest coronavirus receipt — $28.6 million — is from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Revenue and represents the county’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

This money must be spent by the end of the year, and receipts and invoices will be required before payment to verify the funding is used for coronavirus planning/preparation or response, Pedri said.

Information on applying for funding will be released over coming days and weeks, he said.

“That is a very quick turnaround, so we’ve got to move very, very quickly,” Pedri told council.

The planned spending breakdown for this funding, which was developed by a county team that worked with the state, according to information presented to council:

• $5 million for all 76 municipalities based on a per-capita formula.

• $10 million for economic development/tourism/small business assistance, with the lion’s share going to county restaurants, stores and other “mom and pop” operations employing 25 or less.

Economic development organization Penn’s Northeast will be overseeing the grants to businesses and must set up a system to accept applications and respond to questions, Pedri said.

• $5 million for nonprofits and human service providers assisting people with food and other needs during the pandemic.

More than $400,000 of these funds will be available to youth sports leagues to purchase hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment, such as masks.

• $400,000 for broadband improvements in the Freeland area.

As part of its 911 radio system upgrade project, the county must replace the public safety tower in Freeland to comply with structural standards. Coronavirus funding can be used because the site is in a federally recognized under-served broadband area that also meets low-to-moderate income requirements. The new tower will have capacity for outside providers to install equipment needed to provide broadband internet services to this area. With this plan, the county won’t have to spend $400,000 of its own funds on the tower.

Some council members asked Pedri if more coronavirus funding could programmed to address broadband deficiencies in other parts of the county. Pedri said he will discuss the matter with consultants but is unsure if others would meet the qualifying guidelines and requirement for completion by the end of the year.

• $8 million for county coronavirus expenses, including technology costs to continue services remotely and spending related to the June 2 primary election.

Pedri reiterated the money must be tied to coronavirus planning, preparation and response and cannot be used to cover a revenue shortfall or “hole in our budget.”

The prison gym modification plan, which also includes the addition of a bathroom, is still awaiting state approval.

• $200,000 to administer the program.

Other allocations

Separate from the CARES Act funding, the county received $2 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that the county community development office is allocating to food pantries, homeless projects, nursing homes and other entities to meet coronavirus needs, Pedri said.

The two remaining allocations to the county must be used for offices or agencies related to law enforcement — $58,008 from the U.S. Department of Justice and $172,212 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Municipal police departments will receive $41,257 of the funding for their spending on disinfecting vehicles and masks and other protective equipment, Pedri said.

The rest will be provided to the county prison, sheriff’s department, district attorney’s office, courts and probation services, the plan said.

