Santa Squad gears up for 2020 holiday season

PIttston Township Firefighters Association president Jerry Ranieli announces the next two competitors to play in the 3rd annual PIttston Township Firefighters Association softball tournament at Jenkins Township Little League Field in 2019. If you are interested in signing up a team for the 2020 tournament, contact Ranieli at 570-299-1050.
Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch file
Cara Capozucca looks over several dozen raffle baskets at the 2019 Santa Squad softball tournament fundraiser at Jenkins Township Little League field.
Tony Callaio | Sunday Dispatch file
JENKINS TWP. – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad recently got a boost in their efforts to make Christmas happy for all those in need when a fundraiser was held in their honor at the Susquehanna Brewing Company.
Anthony Marranca, founder of the Santa Squad, said this year’s effort in collecting toys may be hampered due to the effects of COVID-19 but the group will do all the squad can to make sure that doesn’t happen.
One of the Santa Squad’s biggest fundraiser, a softball tournament, is still on the schedule for Aug. 28, 29, and 30 at the Jenkins Township Little League facility.
“Andrew Holter, of Laflin, asked if he could sponsor a toy drive fundraiser for the Santa Squad, and we were thought it was great,” Marranca said. “Over 70 toys were donated and about $225, so we were happy for that. I think we’re having a pretty decent start.”
Santa Squad relies on monetary and toy donations and Marranca was happy that the 2020 campaign is off to a good start.
Holter has donated in the past and stepped up for this year, according to Marranca.
With COVID-19 still front and center in the state of Pennsylvania, Marranca has his concerns on the success of the program.
“I’m very excited about the upcoming softball event,” Marranca added. “We feel there’s more people in need of help with toys and with a lot of people not working for a good part of the year there will be less people to donate. The tournament money raised will go a long way toward helping the kids in Greater Pittston and the valley.”
“We can still use teams for the softball game and of course, raffle baskets,” Marranca said. If you want to enter a team, call Tony Ranieli at 570-299-1050 to set that up. If anyone is interested in donating a raffle basket, they can reach out to me at 570-299-0086.”
Marranca said he was very happy with Susquehanna Brewing Company’s hosting of the toy drive.
“SBC was great and their waitresses donated their tips to us, they brought toys and they provided souvenir SBC glasses,” Marranca said.
The Santa Squad will be leaving donation boxes in area stores in the next few months in hopes of the people of Greater Pittston donating to the Christmas effort.