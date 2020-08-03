Eddie Miller stands in front of home in West Pittston where he was caught off guard on his 50th birthday when a parade of well-wishers drove by led by the West Pittston Police Department.

Eddie Miller, of West Pittston, was surprised by a drive-by birthday celebration for his 50th birthday organized by his family on Aug. 28. Miller, known as the unofficial mayor of West Pittston is truly the king of Pittston’s Burger King, was caught off guard when the drive-by occurred. He thanked his parents George and Lois Miller along with sisters Barbi Miller Argenio and Jackie Miller Koscelansky for their continued support and love. Miller hopes he will be able to have a bigger celebration with all friends and family next year.

– Tony Callaio