Eddie Miller, center, sits with his parents George Miller and mom, Lois, at the conclusion of his surprise birthday drive-by parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Eddie Miller, center, sits with his parents George Miller and mom, Lois, at the conclusion of his surprise birthday drive-by parade.

Miller's niece Christie Argenio devised a plan to lure Eddie out of the house for his surprise birthday parade. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Miller’s niece Christie Argenio devised a plan to lure Eddie out of the house for his surprise birthday parade.

West Pittston resident and now 50-year-old Eddie MIller was suprised when his family planned a 50th birthday drive-by on Aug. 28. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

West Pittston resident and now 50-year-old Eddie MIller was suprised when his family planned a 50th birthday drive-by on Aug. 28.

Eddie Miller stands in front of home in West Pittston where he was caught off guard on his 50th birthday when a parade of well-wishers drove by led by the West Pittston Police Department. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Eddie Miller stands in front of home in West Pittston where he was caught off guard on his 50th birthday when a parade of well-wishers drove by led by the West Pittston Police Department.

Family and friends of Eddie Miller participated in a surprise 50th birthday drive-by on August 28. Well-wishers made up signs and brought gifts for Miller. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Family and friends of Eddie Miller participated in a surprise 50th birthday drive-by on August 28. Well-wishers made up signs and brought gifts for Miller.

Eddie Miller, of West Pittston, was surprised by a drive-by birthday celebration for his 50th birthday organized by his family on Aug. 28. Miller, known as the unofficial mayor of West Pittston is truly the king of Pittston’s Burger King, was caught off guard when the drive-by occurred. He thanked his parents George and Lois Miller along with sisters Barbi Miller Argenio and Jackie Miller Koscelansky for their continued support and love. Miller hopes he will be able to have a bigger celebration with all friends and family next year.

– Tony Callaio

