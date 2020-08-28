WILKES-BARRE – Wilkes-Barre General Hospital will have a new CEO as of Sept. 28.

Commonwealth Health announced in a press release this week that Dale A. Johns has been appointed CEO of the facility.

The release calls Johns “an experienced healthcare leader with a focus on exceptional patient care, quality and operational objectives.”

Prior to joining Commonwealth Health, Johns worked at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, part of Steward Health Care, where he has held the CEO position since 2013.

During his tenure, the hospital has been recognized for safety and quality with a Leapfrog A grade and Leapfrog Top Hospital Award. Johns has been instrumental in driving growth at the hospital through strategic planning, market development initiatives and service line expansions. Throughout his almost 30-year healthcare career, Johns has worked extensively on physician recruitment, leading quality improvement efforts and fostering cultures of physician and employee engagement.

He is a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves where he achieved the rank of sergeant and served in Desert Shield/Storm. Following military service, Johns earned his bachelor’s degree in Health Services Administration from Weber State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah.

John has been an active member in the communities he serves. Currently, he volunteers in the Boy Scouts of America, Utah Hospital Association, Utah Department of Health’s Facility Committee, The Chamber of Commerce and holds multiple committee positions at local colleges.