🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Greater Nanticoke Area school District will resume in-person classes Thursday as previously planned, with students designated as group “B” attending classes in school while group “A” learns live at home, Superintendent Ronald Grevera said.

The district planned to open Monday with the new hybrid plan in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic: Group A students were to attend classes in school Monday and Tuesday while group B learned at home, all students learning at home on Wednesday, and group B in school Thursday and Friday while group A learned at home. But a water main break prompted the district to close Monday, and it will remain closed through Wednesday, Grevera said.

The break was repaired Monday but the lines were being flushed and a boil advisory remains in effect.