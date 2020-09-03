🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Boscov’s Chairman/CEO Jim Boscov said Thursday the department store chain recognizes the important work done by their local nonprofit partners and this year, supporting them is essential.

Boscov’s is hoping to donate $1 million to nonprofit organizations with the 24th Friends Helping Friends event.

“We’re excited to have found a safe way to combine the fun of shopping for great savings with the opportunity to generate significant donations to organizations so critical to our communities,” Boscov said. “We’re looking forward to two great days of ‘Friends really Helping Friends,’ and with your help, we hope to give away $1 million.”

For each of the past 23 years, the Boscov’s “Friends Helping Friends” event has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations. This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boscov said the needs are greater than ever.

With the health and safety of coworkers and customers in mind, Boscov’s has modified the event to make it bigger and better than ever.

Details for the 24th Annual Friends really Helping Friends event are as follows:

• Shoppers will receive a 20% discount off our lowest sale prices both in-store and online.

• At check-out, shoppers will designate a nonprofit, from the list of participating organizations, to receive a donation of 5% of the purchase price.

• There are no tickets to purchase in advance, so everyone is invited.

• The event has been extended to two days, Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. to avoid crowding and allow for social distancing.

To participate, nonprofits have to register at — www.boscovs.com/friendshelpingfriends — by Sept. 30.

Once registered, the most important thing for them to do is encourage their supporters to shop those two special days and then select their organization at check-out to receive the 5% donation.

Based in Reading, Boscov’s operates 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio.

It is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain.

Boscov’s is now celebrating its 106th year as a full-line, full-service department store and is known as much for making shopping fun as it is for offering the best brands at the best prices with incredible service.

Boscov’s offers many customer-friendly services, such as a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle free return policy and the option to buy online and pickup in-store.

To learn more, visit www.boscovs.com.