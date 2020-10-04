🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Halloween is fast approaching and over the past several years the Downtown Pittston Partnership has had great success with more than 2,000 children marching up and down Main Street, visiting merchants for treats.

This year, things will be different.

Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City’s Downtown Main Street manager, announced the cancellation of the downtown ritual for a safer alternative due to COVID-19.

For 2020, parents and guardians will be able to drive to Pittston Area High School for the “Haunt on the Hill Trick or Treat” drive through on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“I had a meeting with Mayor (Michael) Lombardo, and we wanted to do something special for the children so we came up with the safest way possible while complying with health and public safety guidelines,” Kroptavich said. “We are still working out details of the drive through at this time.”

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with the Downtown Pittston Partnership and Pittston Area School District to make Halloween 2020 a memorable event for all the children and to ensure parents safety will be foremost.

Lombardo said in the midst of the pandemic, Halloween is a great opportunity to team up with Pittston Area and the Chamber of Commerce.

“This will a great opportunity to fill a void with the cancellation of Trick or Treat Main Street,” Lombardo said. “This will allow us to deliver a replacement event in a safe way that we’re concerned with. People will be in their cars and loop around the high school.”

Lombardo admitted there isn’t a more suitable traffic route in the city to hold such an event making the loop around Pittston Area High School the perfect place that wouldn’t affect street traffic.

Downtown Pittston Partnership and the city are currently looking for sponsors of the event to help fulfill the goal of handing out 2,500 bags of candy.

“Masks will be worn with probably shields, gloves and all candy in the bags will be sealed,” Lombardo said in assuring safety for the children. “We are also talking about having a virtual costume pageant where you would send in a photo of your son or daughter or pet for consideration.”

Pittston Area School District is pleased to step up to help the children of the school district and of Greater Pittston.

“We are thankful to Mayor Lombardo and Pittston City and look forward to partnering with them to provide our students with the opportunity to celebrate Halloween,” Kevin Booth, Pittston Area superintendent, said. “Kids look so forward to Halloween, dressing up and trick or treating. If we can provide them with a slice of normalcy, we will do whatever we can.”

Details of the drive through will be completed in the upcoming week with details to follow.

“We will release further information on the Downtown Pittston Partnership Facebook and the local media as soon as we iron out details,” Kroptavich added.