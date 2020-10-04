🔊 Listen to this

Father Paul McDonnell gave his blessing during the dedication of the Danny and Betty Ann DeRoberto Memorial Park.

Gianna Colella points to her home across the street from the park named after her grandparents, the late Danny and Betty Ann DeRoberto, both former Exeter council members.

Exeter council members, mayor of the borough Denise Adams, and Father Paul McDonnell, pose for a photo with descendants of the late Danny and Betty Ann DeRoberto in front of the park sign in their honor. Front row, left to right: Lori DeAngelo, John Morgan, Adams, Jeff Colella, Gianna Colella, Maura Colella, Jo DeRoberto. Second row: David Balent, Richard Murawski, Ed Petrillo, McDonnell and Joseph Pizano.

Exeter Mayor Denise Adams, left, look on as Councilwoman Lori DeAngelo, right, offers a few words during the dedication of the DeRoberto Memorial Park located at the corner of Leigh and Wilson streets, Exeter.

EXETER – The late Danny and Betty Ann DeRoberto, two longtime borough public servants, were honored on Sunday, Sept. 27, when the borough renamed the Lehigh Street Park, the DeRoberto Memorial Park.

Exeter mayor, council members, Father Paul McDonnell, along with members of the DeRobertos family, were on hand for the ceremony honoring the couple.

Danny, who passed away in 2011, served on Exeter Borough council for 26 years up to the time of his death at the age of 72. Betty Ann was sworn in replacing her late husband on council until the time of her death in 2019. She was 77 years old.

In addition to serving on council, the DeRobertos served on the Wyoming Valley Sanitation Authority were Betty Ann became the first vice chair of the authority.

Danny also served as a part-time Exeter police officer for 15 years.

“After Betty Ann passed away (councilman) Joey Pizano made a motion to name this park after her,” Exeter Councilwoman Lori DeAngelo, who replaced Betty Ann on council, said. “The rest of the council approved it, and Exeter Events team donated the sign.”

Sign maker Pete Sidari was commissioned to make the handmade sign out of cut out lettering.

“Lowe’s Home Improvement Group came and repainted everything and put new mulch down and donated the picnic tables,” DeAngelo added. “They also left equipment to help us maintain the park for years to come.”

The park itself sits at the corner of Wilson and Lehigh Streets and according to Councilman Richard Murawski, the double lot was donated to George L. Ruckno Construction, the main contractor who developed the area in Exeter.

“Danny and Betty were lifelong residents of Exeter and high school sweethearts,” Exeter Mayor Denise Adams said. “Danny was good for the community and his heart and soul was in doing what was right for the town. Betty Ann who took over his council seat was really concerned with this park. Danny and Betty were two courageous people to run for office and work for their ideas.”

Gianna Colella, granddaughter of the DeRobertos, spoke on behalf of the family. Sheis d and her parents, Jeff and Maura Colella, live directly across the street from the DeRoberto Memorial Park. She thanked Exeter council and Exeter Events for renaming the park in her grandparents’ name.

“My grandparents were dedicated to this town, having lived in it for nearly all of their lives,” Colella said. “Not only were they involved in bettering it for those around them, but also those who would come after them. I believe the dedication of this park to their memory will allow their legacy to continue and their memory to be kept alive in Exeter. I have no doubt that they are smiling down today.”