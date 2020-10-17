🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Tom Blaskiewicz has resigned his position as borough mayor on Wednesday.

The borough now has less than 30 days to appoint a new mayor for the remainder of Blaskiewicz’s term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

Blaskiewicz was appointed mayor on May 31, 2016, after the death of sitting mayor Tony Denisco. In 2017, Blaskiewicz was re-elected to a four-year term; his resignation is due to he and his family relocating to Pittston Township.

“I’d like to wish the mayor and his family all the happiness and success in Pittston Township,” Quinn said. “I’d like to thank him for serving the borough. He was a wonderful ambassador on behalf West Pittston.”

According to West Pittston Council President Ellen Quinn, the borough code states the council president will assume the role of acting mayor and Councilman Jim Butera will be acting council president until a mayor as been appointed.

Prior to the Oct. 21 council work session, a special meeting will be held to accept the mayor’s letter of resignation. At that time, it will be determined how to move forward in appointing a new mayor.

Council has until Nov. 14 to appoint a new mayor.